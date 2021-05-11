Federal inmates move through Boyd

May 11—The jailhouses weren't jumping to much over the weekend, with the exception of Boyd County, which saw an influx of federal inmates moving through as they await court hearings at the federal court house in downtown Ashland.

While a few notorious names found themselves on the booking logs at Boyd, lock-ups were light, for the most part — fewer than five of the inmates booked over the weekend at Boyd were due to charges incurred on the street.

Bench warrants made a good bulk of the arrests over the weekend as well, especially at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The following people were booked over the weekend. Anyone named in the lockup list should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Boyd County Detention Center

—Amanda A. Cochran, 33, of Ashland, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.

—Brian L. Gantt, 34, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense DUI, resisting arrest and third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Craig Simms, 33, of Louisville, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.

—Jessica D. Gore, 30, of Ironton, was booked Friday on a shoplifting charge.

—Lamon G. Tolbert, 27, of Hebron, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit. Tolbert also has contempt of court charges pending against him in Campbell County Circuit Court.

—Lindsey L. Roberts, 38, of Grayson, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Marquise Glass, 29, of Detroit, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Rebecca J. Maynard, 48, of Ranger, West Virginia, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Ronald P.B. Stinespring, 50, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Devin H. Workman, 23, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.

Big Sandy Regional

—Kimberly M. Smith, 52, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, evidence tampering and simple possession of a third-degree substance. Jail records also show Smith had two bench warrants and a probation violation.

—Jack K. Pelfrey, 63, of Staffordsville, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—James Parker, 53, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge, a third-degree criminal mischief charge and a menacing charge.

—Justin Morman, 26, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

—Nicholas S. Barnett, 33, of West Van Lear, was booked Sunday on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing and shoplifting less than $500 in value.

Carter County

—Tristan Watkins, 23, of Grayson, was booked Friday on five warrants from other police agencies.

—Eddie Conley, 45, of Chapmansville, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.

—Jason Smiley, 31, of Louisville, was booked Saturday on charges of third-degree trespassing, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.

—Brent Johnson, 43, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on five bench warrants and charges of first-offense heroin trafficking and first-offense meth trafficking.

Greenup County

—Randy D. Knipp, 33, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Jessica Zornes, 28, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct and simple possession of marijuana.

Rowan County

—Christopher G. Perry, 37, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.

—Michael Frend, 20, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a first-degree criminal abuse charge.

—William Bell, 29, of Lawrenceburg, was booked Saturday on a first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance charge.

—Albert Bailey, 34, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a charge of receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value.

—Kyona James, 19, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a first-degree criminal abuse charge.

—Terry R. Riddle, 40, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a charge of automobile theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.

—Nathan Boatman, 40, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a first-offense DUI charge.

—David Collett, 48, of Hazel Green, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication, providing false information to police, first-offense simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

