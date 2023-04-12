Federal investigators asked about Trump showing a map with classified information -NYT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Multiple witnesses were asked whether former President Donald Trump showed them a map containing classified information that he took from the White House when he left office, as part of a U.S. Justice Department investigation, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

It is unclear what the map depicted beyond "sensitive intelligence information," the Times reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Trump is being investigated by the Justice Department for his handling of classified documents after he left office in 2021. In particular, investigators are focusing on whether he improperly stored boxes of documents containing sensitive information at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

FBI agents seized thousands of government records, some marked as highly classified, from Mar-a-Lago in August. The investigation is one of two criminal inquiries into the former president being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump, who was indicted in late March in a separate inquiry in New York, has denied any wrongdoing in the cases and describes them as politically motivated.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Alistair Bell)