Federal investigators reportedly want Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend to cooperate with their probe

Connor Perrett
·1 min read
Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., listens during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. AP

  • Federal investigators are trying to secure the cooperation of Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend, CNN reported.

  • The woman is a former Capitol Hill intern who did not work in Gaetz's office, the report said.

  • Investigators reportedly believe she has info about a 2018 trip to the Bahamas.

Federal investigators are seeking the cooperation of Rep. Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend, a former Capitol Hill intern, as part of their probe into the Florida Republican.

According to CNN, investigators want to speak to the woman who they believe accompanied Gaetz on a trip to the Bahamas in 2018. Sources told CNN that investigators believe the woman may have information about drug use that occurred on the trip.

The woman did not intern in Gaetz's office, according to the report.

Investigators in the Justice Department and with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for months have been investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a minor and broke federal sex trafficking, prostitution, and public corruption laws.

Investigators are also working to secure the cooperation of Florida county tax collector Joel Greenberg, according to the report.

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime.

