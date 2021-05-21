Federal investigators seized 18 electronic devices in raid of Rudy Giuliani's apartment and office

Federal investigators seized 18 electronic devices in raid of Rudy Giuliani's apartment and office
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Frias
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
rudy giuliani
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Federal prosecutors seized 18 electronic devices in raids of Rudy Giuliani's home and office in April.

  • The FBI conducted the April raid in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • The investigation into Giuliani resumed in March following Merrick Garland's confirmation as AG.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Federal investigators seized 18 electronic devices in an April raid of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's apartment and office, a new court filing revealed Thursday.

Federal prosecutors raided Giuliani's Manhattan home and office of Giuliani Partners LLC in April in connection with a criminal probe into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine.

According to the court filing dated April 29, which became public on Thursday, prosecutors seized 18 electronic devices, including phones and computers, belonging to Giuliani as well as "certain employees" of his firm. Giuliani's attorney Robert Costello told Reuters in April that a desktop computer belonging to Giuliani's ex-wife and a work laptop belonging to Giuliani's assistant were among the electronics that were seized

"Technical specialists with the FBI have begun to extract materials from the seized devices, but the review of
those materials has not begun," according to the filing, which was obtained by CNN.

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson following the raid of his home, Giuliani said investigators took "seven or eight electronic items of mine," but claimed they did not take the hard drives purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

Biden was under GOP scrutiny following a disputed article by The New York Post about a laptop purportedly belonging to him, as well as his role on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Intelligence experts said they believed The Post story has "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

In October 2019, prosecutors accused two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, of helping dig up dirt on Hunter Biden and his father, Joe Biden, ahead of the 2020 election. Parnas and Fruman were both arrested on charges of campaign finance violations as part of a conspiracy to funnel foreign money into US elections.

A federal criminal investigation into Giuliani resumed in March, and the Justice Department approved the search warrant against Giuliani following Merrick Garland's confirmation as attorney general.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Tim Ryan castigates House Republicans who voted against Jan. 6 commission: ‘Holy cow!’

    Rep. Tim Ryan said late Wednesday that a healthy two-party system is a prerequisite for productive legislative action on such issues as infrastructure and climate change but that both of those parties need to be "living in reality."

  • Republican who compared Capitol rioters to ‘tourists’, screamed in terror during attack, new photos reveal

    In another picture from 6 January riot, Andrew Clyde is ‘the person screaming at the far left of this photo’

  • White House, GOP infrastructure talks hit crucial stage

    Negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans over President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan are hitting a crucial stage ahead of talks Friday after the latest GOP offer left some dismay in the administration that there wasn't more movement off the Republicans' initial $568 billion proposal. Republicans did increase their offer and have been working in good faith with the White House, according to a Republican granted anonymity to discuss the private talks.

  • CNN’s Barbara Starr Targeted by Trump Administration in Secret Seizure of Email and Phone Records

    The Trump administration secretly sought and acquired the 2017 phone and email records of CNN reporter Barbara Starr. In a May 13 letter, Justice Department informed Starr, a Pentagon correspondent, that prosecutors had obtained her phone and email records from June 1, 2017 to July 31, 2017. The letter listed phone numbers for Starr’s Pentagon extension, the CNN Pentagon booth phone number and her home and cell phones, as well as Starr’s work and personal email accounts. “CNN strongly condemns the secret collection of any aspect of a journalist’s correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment,” CNN president Jeff Zucker said in a statement published by the network. “We are asking for an immediate meeting with the Justice Department for an explanation.” It is unclear when the investigation was opened and which attorney general it occurred under, Jeff Sessions or William Barr. What exactly the Trump administration was looking for in Starr’s correspondence is also a mystery, although her reporting did include stories on Syria and Afghanistan and coverage of U.S. military options in North Korea that were being offered to President Donald Trump. The Justice Department confirmed the records were formally sought through the courts last year but provided no further information. Although the Obama administration has also faced criticism for its approach toward leak conversations, this is only the most recent instance of the Trump White House using its Justice Department to gain access to the communications of journalists and critics of the former president and his allies. Three Washington Post reporters who covered the FBI’s Russia investigation were notified earlier this month that the Justice Department had seized their own phone records from 2017. In 2018, the Justice Department disclosed that it had obtained the phone and email communications from a reporter who’d also written Russia-related stories in 2017. “The records at issue relate to 2017 and the legal process to seek these records was approved in 2020,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement. “Department leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices and further convey Attorney General (Merrick) Garland’s staunch support of and commitment to a free and independent press.” Read original story CNN’s Barbara Starr Targeted by Trump Administration in Secret Seizure of Email and Phone Records At TheWrap

  • Tesla To Deliver Model S Plaid On June 3; Musk Calls It 'Fastest Production Car Ever'

    Amid his preoccupation with dictating the fortunes of the crypto realm through stray tweets, Tesla, Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) flamboyant CEO Elon Musk has some tidings to offer for the company's customers. What Happened: Musk announced through a tweet that Tesla had scheduled the delivery event for the Model S Plaid sedan at its California factory on June 3. Musk said that Plaid will be the fastest ever car, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour in two seconds. The Model S Plaid is a performance variant of Tesla's Model S five-door liftback EV sedan launched in 2012. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Tesla had introduced the Plaid variant and an upgraded version of the existing Model S sedan in late January. In the company's first-quarter earnings call in late April, Musk announced that deliveries of the new Model S, with a revised interior, new battery pack, new drive units, and new internal electronics, may begin in May. Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event June 3 at our California factory Fastest production car ever 0 to 60mph in under 2 secs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021 Related Link: Tesla's Musk Responds To Wave Of New Electric Vehicle Manufacturers: 'Prototype Easy, Production Hard' Plaid Specs: Specifications available on Tesla's website show that the Plaid can hit 200 miles per hour top speed and has a peak power of 1,020 horsepower. It has a range of 390 miles. The Plaid would have three independent motors, each with a carbon-sleeved rotor that maintained peak power output even at top speed. Tesla claims it to have the lowest drag. It would have a starting price of $114,490. Tesla currently allows ordering for a Plaid with a non-refundable order fee of $100. The company had earlier hinted at delivering the Plaid variant in August or September. A Model S Plaid+ version is also in the works, which is not expected to be available until the middle of 2022. It is said to have an even better range of 520 miles and has the performance capability to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour under 1.99 seconds. Related Link: Where Are Tesla's Profits Coming From? (Hint: It's Not Cars) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Stands By Bitcoin Amid Big Sell-OffTesla Confirms Cybertruck Production Will Start In Late 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Big European states warm to U.S. proposal for minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%

    France, Germany and Italy said on Friday that a new U.S. proposal for global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July. The U.S. Treasury Department offered on Thursday to accept a minimum rate of at least 15%, significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. It made the proposal at the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) where nearly 140 countries aim to reach broad agreement this summer to rework rules for taxing multinational groups and big technology companies, such as Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc.

  • The next 'largest iceberg in the world' just broke away from Antarctica

    This massive chunk of glacial ice, now named Iceberg A-76, broke free from Antarctica's second largest ice shelf.

  • Thailand is considering releasing 50,000 prisoners early amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in its crowded prisons

    On Monday, more than 70% of Thailand's new reported cases were found in prisons. The country is now considering releasing 16% of its prison population.

  • ‘Exit guides’ sue Anoka County authorities for halting meeting with terminally ill woman

    Two "exit guides" and their prominent assisted-suicide organization are suing Anoka County authorities alleging that their free-speech rights were violated when they were interrupted by law enforcement during a recent meeting with a terminally ill woman. Kevin Bradley, of Mankato, and Edmund Ballou, of Naperville, Ill., and the Florida-based Final Exit Network filed their lawsuit Tuesday in ...

  • Elon Musk congratulates Ford on the debut of their new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

    A few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuted the company's Cybertruck in November 2019, it saw 250,000 pre-orders.

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • Ashton Kutcher's twin didn't want to be 'the face of cerebral palsy.' Now he's glad

    Michael Kutcher, the twin of actor Ashton Kutcher, opened up to "Today" about his journey with cerebral palsy and his relationship with his brother.

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Glenn Close reveals even more details about being raised in a 'really awful' religious 'cult'

    The Oscar-nominated actress opened up about her upbringing in the Apple TV Plus documentary, "The Me You Can't See."