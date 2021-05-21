Federal investigators seized 18 electronic devices in raid of Rudy Giuliani's apartment and office

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Federal investigators seized 18 electronic devices in an April raid of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's apartment and office, a new court filing revealed Thursday.

Federal prosecutors raided Giuliani's Manhattan home and office of Giuliani Partners LLC in April in connection with a criminal probe into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine.

According to the court filing dated April 29, which became public on Thursday, prosecutors seized 18 electronic devices, including phones and computers, belonging to Giuliani as well as "certain employees" of his firm. Giuliani's attorney Robert Costello told Reuters in April that a desktop computer belonging to Giuliani's ex-wife and a work laptop belonging to Giuliani's assistant were among the electronics that were seized

"Technical specialists with the FBI have begun to extract materials from the seized devices, but the review of

those materials has not begun," according to the filing, which was obtained by CNN.

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson following the raid of his home, Giuliani said investigators took "seven or eight electronic items of mine," but claimed they did not take the hard drives purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

Biden was under GOP scrutiny following a disputed article by The New York Post about a laptop purportedly belonging to him, as well as his role on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Intelligence experts said they believed The Post story has "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

In October 2019, prosecutors accused two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, of helping dig up dirt on Hunter Biden and his father, Joe Biden, ahead of the 2020 election. Parnas and Fruman were both arrested on charges of campaign finance violations as part of a conspiracy to funnel foreign money into US elections.

A federal criminal investigation into Giuliani resumed in March, and the Justice Department approved the search warrant against Giuliani following Merrick Garland's confirmation as attorney general.

