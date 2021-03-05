Federal investigators are zeroing in on potential communications between lawmakers and Capitol mob in lead up to the insurrection

FBI director Christopher Wray testifies during a hearing about 'worldwide threats to the homeland' in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 17, 2020. John McDonnell/Reuters

Federal investigators deepening their investigation into the riot on January 6, according to CNN.

Feds are looking at potential connections between lawmakers and alleged rioters ahead of the siege.

If a connection is established, lawmakers and staff may have to turn over personal communications.

Federal agencies in charge of investigating the January 6 insurrection in DC are reviewing communications between lawmakers and members of the pro-Trump mob, according to a new report from CNN.

According to a US official who spoke with CNN, investigators are trying to determine whether those who breached the Capitol were directly or indirectly aided by lawmakers ahead of the insurrection.

The CNN report added that so far, there are indications of contact between lawmakers and rioters in the lead-up to the insurrection.

Some who planned or participated in the January 6 rally touted their relationships to members of Congress; as Insider previously reported "Stop the Steal' organizer Ali Alexander says three congressmen helped him plan the rally that preceded the Capitol siege.

However, investigators have not yet sought warrants for lawmakers' personal communications, nor have they found concrete proof that lawmakers instructed those in the mob.

Over 300 members of the mob on January 6 have been charged, with many more facing federal and local charges. Insider created a searchable database of every alleged rioter who has been charged so far.

According to CNN, the Justice Department has assigned more than 20 prosecutors to determine what groups organized the Capitol siege, who potentially funded rioters, and whether there is a link between lawmakers, their staffs, and alleged rioters.

Investigators have access to cell phone tower data, which they have been using to track down those who breached and left the Capitol on January 6 without being immediately arrested, according to CNN. And federally, the FBI is allowed to collect phone metadata as well as geolocator data for investigations.

According to the report, law enforcement officials have followed an "exclusion list" to track rioters who entered the Capitol, isolating approved mobile devices allowed in and zeroing in on the metadata of those not allowed in the building.

The CNN report added that Democrats are pushing investigators to review Capitol Police security footage, to determine if any members of Congress gave tours to organizers of the Stop the Steal rally and breach prior to January 6, which has been alleged by some Democratic members of Congress.

Insider reached out to the FBI and Justice Department for comment.

