Federal judge adds 10 years to Damian Bradford's sentence for shooting state trooper

PITTSBURGH ― After hearing arguments surrounding the revocation of Damian Bradford's supervised release, a federal judge has sentenced the Beaver County man to an additional decade in prison.

According to judges from the Western District of Pennsylvania, a hearing was held for the violation of Bradford's supervised release after he was sentenced for the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in July 2022. During the hearing, Bradford admitted to violating "some conditions" of his supervised release when the incident occurred.

Bradford had previously been in prison for about 15 years after pleading guilty to the murder of Dr. Gulam Moonda on the Ohio Turnpike in May 2005. This case gained international media attention after it was revealed that Moonda's wife, Donna J. Moonda, plotted with Bradford to kill the prominent Mercer County doctor for a share of Moonda's estate.

In exchange for testifying against Moonda, Bradford pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison. At the time of the incident in Aliquippa, Bradford was on probation, and it was illegal for him to be in possession of a firearm.

Court records indicate Bradford had asked to serve a sentence for this violation of his supervised release concurrently with his sentence of 36 1/2 years for the Beaver County case. Judges eventually sided with the government's request for Bradford to serve a 10-year sentence consecutively with his current sentencing, requiring Bradford to spend at least 46 years in prison and the potential to serve 83 years in prison for his crimes.

