Federal judge allows government to search Cothren's phone, delays March trial

A federal judge on Monday denied former Tennessee political aide Cade Cothren’s request to block the government from viewing the contents of his phone seized as part of a cyberstalking investigation.

The judge also delayed the trial on corruption charges against Cothren and Glen Casada, the former state House speaker, which was scheduled to begin March 5.

Shortly after federal agents seized Cothren’s cell phone last week in the separate cyberstalking investigation, his lawyers filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson to quash the search warrant authorizing the government to search Cothren’s phone. His attorneys wrote that they expected the search would turn up information relevant to the corruption case, which they felt ran afoul of constitutional protections regarding probable cause.

No charges have been filed in the cyberstalking investigation, and Cothren's attorneys said he disputes any alleged violations of the federal cyberstalking statute.

Richardson said Monday he felt it was not appropriate to quash a warrant legally issued by another judge.

Cade Cothren, former aide to former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, walks out of the Fred D Thompson Federal Building & Courthouse after pleading not guilty to federal charges ranging from money laundering to bribery Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn .

A filter team will review the contents of the phone and pass along any evidence relevant to the corruption trial to the prosecuting attorneys. Lawyers are expected to hash out details for how that filter team will process and manage the phone’s contents in the future.

The details of the cyberstalking investigation are unclear. Cothren’s lawyer Joy Longnecker said Monday that the cyberstalking probe is “in some way related” to the corruption case, and federal prosecutors acknowledged such a relationship on Monday. The warrant limits the search to contents from after January 2023, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege Cothren — pushed out as Casada's top aide in the wake of admitted drug use and a sexist and racist texting scandal — set up shadowy political consulting firm Phoenix Solutions to tap into taxpayer-funded mailer services available to lawmakers, as well as the lucrative political campaign mailer business. Casada is accused of whipping up business among his fellow lawmakers. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In communication records filed in the Phoenix case, Cothren continually reminded Casada and former Rep. Robin Smith, who accepted a plea deal in 2021, to shield Cothren's involvement in the firm.

Prosecutors argue the trio hid Cothren's involvement because the General Assembly, under new House Speaker Cameron Sexton's leadership, would not have approved the company as a vendor if Cothren's involvement was publicly known.

Both sides had asked for a later trial date before Monday — the government asked to delay it until any possible information on Cothren's phone relevant to the corruption charges is entered into evidence, and Cothren asked to delay it until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a case his lawyers believe could affect the outcome of his trial.

Richardson decided Monday to vacate the March 5 trial date and said he will set a new date during a telephone conference scheduled for Thursday morning.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Judge allows government to search Cothren's phone, delays March trial