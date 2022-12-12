The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit against the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A federal judge officially dismissed Trump's Mar-a-Lago lawsuit.

The judge, Aileen Cannon, dismissed the case over "lack of jurisdiction."

Cannon, 41, was a Trump nominee.

A US federal judge in Florida who appointed the special master for former President Donald Trump just tossed his lawsuit against the FBI's raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Judge Aileen Cannon wrote in a Monday one-page order that she was dismissing the case because of a "lack of jurisdiction."

The ruling comes after a three-judge federal appeals court on December 1 wrote a scathing opinion overturning Cannon's initial decision to side with Trump and grant him a special master to review documents taken in the FBI's search. Less than week later, a federal appeals court in Atlanta formally ended the review.

Trump's team had the option to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, but didn't do so.

Cannon's ruling on Monday officially dismisses the case on the special master, an outside arbiter who had been tasked with reviewing documents that were recovered at Mar-a-Lago with the goal of determining whether any were protected by attorney-client or executive privilege.

The higher court's ruling was a victory for the Justice Department, which had appealed Cannon's decision and argued that the special master would slow down the investigation amid national security concerns and cause "irreparable harm" to the government and the public.

After Cannon's Tuesday ruling the Justice Department can once again be able to fully access records it seized from Mar-a-Lago, Trump's post-presidential residence in Palm Beach, Florida.



Trump's legal team did not immediately reply to an email from Insider seeking comment.

Two of the three judges on the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, the panel that ruled December 1, were Trump nominees and the third was appointed by President George W. Bush. Cannon, too, was a Trump nominee.

During a search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8, the FBI seized boxes of materials, which included 11,000 general records and 100 documents marked as classified.

The appeals court said defendants can challenge the findings in search warrants once they've been charged, but Trump hasn't yet faced any charces.

The Justice Department is investigating potential violations of laws related to handling and theft of government documents, obstruction of justice, and criminal retention of national security secrets.

Trump has without evidence accused the FBI of planting materials at his home, and the special master, Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, said Trump's team must provide evidence to support their claims. Dearing was a longtime federal judge from Brooklyn, New York.

Initially Cannon asked Dearing to complete his review by November 30 but then extended the deadline to December 16.

The Justice Department is also investigating Trump's role in the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, aimed at overturning the 2020 election results.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in November that special prosecutor Jack Smith would oversee both criminal investigations into Trump, given that the former president has formally announced he would seek another White House run.

Last week, a Manhattan jury found that Trump's real-estate empire is criminally liable for the admitted tax frauds of its two top financial executives. Trump himself was not on trial for that case and defense lawyers have pledged to appeal the verdict.

This story has been updated with additional information and background about the case.

