Federal judge appoints special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago

Zoë Richards and Daniel Barnes and Ken Dilanian
·2 min read

A federal judge appointed a special master to review documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate while denying the Justice Department continued access to roughly 100 classified documents for use in its criminal investigation.

In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon named Raymond J. Dearie, a senior U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of New York, to review all of the materials seized on Aug. 8. The Trump team had proposed Dearie, and Justice officials had previously signaled its approval for him as a potential arbiter to determine if any of the documents are protected by attorney-client or executive privileges.

The Justice Department had asked for a stay of the judge's previous motion so it could continue to review the seized documents for use in a criminal investigation. Cannon denied that request, saying she isn’t prepared to accept all of the department's assertions at face value without the special master review process.

“The Court does not find it appropriate to accept the Government’s conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion,” Cannon wrote in the Thursday evening ruling.

The Justice Department had argued that the Sept. 5 order impeded the intelligence community’s review of any national security risks posed by improper storage of the documents.

Cannon on Thursday, however, insisted that her order didn't restrict the government from continuing to review the seized materials for intelligence classification and national security assessments or from briefing members of Congress.

The order, she said, blocked the government "from further use of the content of the seized materials for criminal investigative purposes," such as presenting the materials to a grand jury and using them for witness interviews for a criminal investigation pending Dearie's recommendations.

The government is likely to challenge Thursday’s decision. The Justice Department said in a court filing last week that it would appeal Cannon’s previous order to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Documents seized at Mar-a-Lago recently. (U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, West Palm Beach Division)
Documents seized at Mar-a-Lago recently. (U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, West Palm Beach Division)

Dearie, a former federal judge nominated by President Ronald Reagan, was among a pair of candidates recommended by Trump's legal team for the role of special master. The Justice Department, which had proposed two candidates of its own, later approved of Dearie for the role.

Cannon laid out the duties of the special master to include conducting a "privilege review" of the documents and checking them against the property inventory, as well as making recommendations about personal items, documents and presidential records that might be under dispute between the parties.

Cannon said the special master would also be responsible for evaluating any claims about the return of property.

The judge set a deadline of Nov. 30 for Dearie to conclude his review and classifications.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • EU's von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv for visit

    STORY: As she got off a train, the bloc's leader was welcomed by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna. On Twitter, von der Leyen announced she would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss "how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession."It is von der Leyen's third visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia's invasion.

  • Von der Leyen: Supporting Ukraine is costly, but freedom is priceless

    KYIV (Reuters) -Supporting Ukraine comes at a high cost, but freedom is "priceless," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told Reuters on Thursday amid soaring inflation and high energy prices in Europe. Speaking in Kyiv, Von der Leyen reiterated that the bloc would be unwavering in its backing of Ukraine, as cracks start to appear among member states in how to further punish Russia for the invasion of its neighbour. The EU's sanctions on Russia are finally having a deep and visible impact, Von der Leyen told Reuters in an interview hours after she met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • Boeing plans to remarket some 737 MAX jets earmarked for Chinese airlines

    Boeing will begin to remarket some 737 MAX jets earmarked for Chinese customers, as it cannot wait indefinitely while political tensions between the United States and China snarl deliveries, the company's top executives said on Thursday. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun and Chief Financial Officer Brian West discussed the need to remarket some of the planes at separate events. Calhoun, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an aviation event in Washington, expressed pessimism about resuming deliveries in China.

  • Ex-Missouri parole officer gets fine, supervision for letting boyfriend skip on warrant

    Instead of alerting police to the whereabouts of the wanted man, authorities say she allowed him to leave their North Kansas City hotel room. Federal prosecutors sought a minimum 10-month prison sentence.

  • Xander Bogaerts won't be giving the Red Sox a hometown discount this winter

    Xander Bogaerts isn't having a career year, but his numbers in 2022 will ensure that some team will pay him handsomely this winter. As John Tomase writes, a "hometown discount" is a pipe dream.

  • Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

    A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review the entire tranche of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and set a November deadline for his work. In the meantime, she continued to block the department from using for its investigation roughly 100 documents marked as classified that were seized.

  • Boeing CEO says still 'chance' 737 MAX could win approval this year

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said Thursday there is still a chance U.S. regulators could approve the 737 MAX 10 before the end of the year and he thinks the company will win approval for the smaller 737 MAX 7 in the coming months. Boeing faces a late December deadline set by Congress to win certification of the two variants of the MAX before a new safety standard on cockpit alerts takes effect. Calhoun said he thought the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would approve the 737 MAX 7 before the end of the year.

  • Governors set sights on 2024 with buses of migrants caught in the middle

    After two planeloads of migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, Florida Gov.

  • JSO: Two men shot in Lackawanna shooting

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on MdCuff Ave. and Fitzgerald St.

  • Fight sends DeKalb high school student to hospital day after 3 teens arrested in another brawl

    Of the three teenagers arrested Tuesday, one was charged as an adult.

  • Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a third party to review records seized by the FBI for materials that could be privileged and kept from federal investigators. The Justice Department has promised to take the case to an appeals court if Cannon ruled against their request.

  • Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'very optimistic' about Dak Prescott's status after hand surgery

    Dak Prescott continues to get positive news following hand surgery.

  • Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high

    The New York-based Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK) said in a report that three of the top 10 selling drugs in the U.S. face no competition in the country and will cost Americans an estimated further $167 billion before they are expected to so. I-MAK said cheaper generic and biosimilar versions of Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's blood clot preventer Eliquis, AbbVie's Humira, and Amgen's Enbrel, both used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, will have been available in Europe for an average of 7.7 years before their expected U.S. launch. AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Pfizer, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Zelensky seeks to capitalize on battlefield momentum even as Russia strikes his hometown in central Ukraine

    ‘[H]itting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason that Russia will lose,’ says Ukrainian president.

  • Special Master Selected to Review Confiscated Mar-a-Lago Records

    A special master was selected Thursday to review the records confiscated during the FBI's raid of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence.

  • Remember the Titans: Bills haven't forgotten loss last year

    Bills quarterback Josh Allen feigned ignorance when asked if he winced while watching video of him getting stuffed on fourth down near the goal line in the final seconds of a loss to Tennessee last year. As Buffalo prepares to face the Titans on Monday night, no one has forgotten the teams' last meeting. Down 34-31, the Bills marched 79 yards and faced fourth-and-1 at the Titans 3 with 22 seconds remaining.

  • 'Top freaking tier!' Amazon's fan-favorite leggings are on sale for just $19

    These high-waisted winners have racked up more than 30,000 flawless five-star ratings.

  • Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.

  • NYC Mayor Adams says city is at 'breaking point' with arrival of migrants sent from Texas

    More than 2,200 migrants have been bused to New York City from Texas since last month, prompting Mayor Eric Adams to say the city is at a "breaking point."

  • Brief lockdown at Logan Elementary for reports of suspicious person

    Brief lockdown at Logan Elementary for reports of suspicious person