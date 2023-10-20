Federal judge backs city in case of TPD sergeant suspended for social media post

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a case that a former Tallahassee Police Department sergeant filed after claiming the city violated his First Amendment rights.

Gavin Larremore was suspended and demoted in 2020 after he criticized the city-backed "Black Lives Matter" mural at the intersection of Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue on social media.

An arbitrator was the first to rule in the city's favor, and instead of appealing the decision, he filed his case in federal court. Following suit, U.S. District Judge William Stafford also sided with the city.

"He has not shown that his interest in free speech outweighed TPD's interest in effective and efficient fulfillment of its responsibilities," court documents say.

As the mural was being painted, Larremore posted comments calling protestors "a mob of thugs," "a gang of loudmouths" and "a gang of anti-anyone not black racists who encourage murdering police officers nationwide.”

Larremore, who was a 17-year veteran at the time, was suspended for roughly three days and demoted from a sergeant to an officer. TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said that he still works at the agency but hasn't changed ranks.

Police Chief Lawrence Revell and Deputy Chief Tonya Bryant-Smith both received many complaints from the community, especially Tallahassee's Black community, following Larremore's post, according to court documents.

His commentary "put a strain on the department's community mission" and sparked fears the post would lead to violence.

According to court documents, for a First Amendment claim to stand the employee has to show that the speech was made as "a citizen on a matter of public concern," the employee's free speech interest outweighs the employer's interest of fulfilling its duties and the speech played a substantial part in adverse employment action.

"The court finds that TPD's interest in maintaining the public's respect and trust . . . outweighs Larremore's interest in a Facebook post characterizing BLM protestors as thugs and criminals . . .," the judge's order states.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Judge dismisses First Amendment lawsuit by Tallahassee police officer