Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

·1 min read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked enforcement of Arkansas' ban on gender confirming treatments for transgender youth while a lawsuit challenging the prohibition proceeds.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in May asking U.S. District Judge Jay Moody in Little Rock to strike down the law that made Arkansas the first state to forbid doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or sex reassignment surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for such treatment. The ACLU sought the preliminary injunction while its lawsuit proceeded.

“To pull this care midstream from these patients, or minors, would cause irreparable harm,” Moody said.

The law had been set to take effect July 28.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of four transgender youths and their families, as well as two doctors who provide gender confirming treatments. The lawsuit argues that the prohibition would severely harm transgender youth in the state and violate their constitutional rights.

“This ruling sends a clear message to states across the country that gender affirming care is life-saving care, and we won’t let politicians in Arkansas — or anywhere else — take it away,” said Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas.

Arkansas' Republican-dominated Legislature overrode GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of the measure. Hutchinson vetoed the ban following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youths who said it would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Federal judge blocks enforcement of Arkansas ban on most abortions

    A federal judge on Tuesday blocked enforcement of a newly enacted Arkansas law banning all abortions except in medical emergencies until she had a chance to decide a legal challenge to the statute on its merits. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker, sitting in state capital Little Rock, issued a preliminary injunction sought by opponents of the measure, one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the United States. Passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature and signed into law in March by Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, the measure would make it a felony for doctors to perform an abortion unless it was necessary to preserve the life of the pregnant woman.

  • Judge to hear challenge to Arkansas law banning health care for transgender youth

    A federal courthouse in central Arkansas on Wednesday will be the site of a consequential moment for the LGBTQ+ community in the state -- and for health care precedent across the country -- as a federal judge is slated to hear a constitutional challenge to a first-of-its-kind ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. U.S. District Judge James Moody is scheduled to consider an effort by the American Civil Liberties Union to block a new Arkansas law that effectively bans gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, prohibits doctors from even providing referrals, and allows private insurers to refuse coverage of gender-affirming care to transgender persons at any age. The law, which plaintiffs like Amanda Dennis argue will have a devastating impact beyond Arkansas, is set to go into effect next week on July 28 -- unless the judge issues an injunction.

  • Russia targets 80% COVID herd immunity by November

    Russia is aiming for 80% COVID-19 herd immunity by November, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday, despite its relatively slow vaccination rate. Authorities said last month that Russia would fail to vaccinate 60% of its population against COVID-19 by the autumn, as had been planned, due to weak demand for the shots. But Golikova told a televised government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin that 33.6 million Russians, out of a population of more than 144 million, had been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 22.6 million had had two, adding that vaccination rates had recently doubled.

  • Arkansas judge blocks abortion law banning most terminations in state

    A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction to stop an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions in the state following a lawsuit disputing its constitutionality, per AP.The big picture: The law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed in March would have banned nearly all abortions in Arkansas — with no exceptions for rape or incest, only for if a pregnant person's life is in danger. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker

  • Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

    A federal judge has blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect this month

  • Biden to convene private sector leaders for cybersecurity talks in August

    President Joe Biden and senior U.S. officials will meet private sector leaders on Aug. 25 to discuss ways to beef up cybersecurity, a White House spokesperson said on Wednesday, underscoring the need for collective action. Members of Biden's national security team and officials from across the administration will meet business executives to "discuss how we can work together to collectively improve the nation's cybersecurity," the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.

  • New Texas Abortion Law Violates Reproductive Justice Rights, Especially For Black Women

    A new Texas law will reward people who report women seeking abortions and people assisting them with accessing services.

  • How Stephen Colbert Survived the Pandemic, Trump and the Loss of Laughter

    Stephen Colbert is punchy. It is the first night of his second week back with a live studio audience doing CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” at the Ed Sullivan Theater. He’s still on an adrenaline high from his return to the 400-seat Broadway venue after 15 long months in the wilderness of delivering monologues […]

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • She Hates Biden. Some of Her Neighbors Hate the Way She Shows It.

    Andrea Dick is a die-hard supporter of former President Donald Trump and thinks the election was stolen from him, although that claim has been thoroughly discredited. She does not like President Joe Biden, and that is putting it mildly. Her opinions are clear in the blunt slogans blaring from the banners outside her New Jersey home: “Don’t Blame Me/I Voted for Trump” and several others that attack Biden in crude terms. Several feature a word that some people find particularly objectionable but w

  • Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Afraid to Ask These Questions About Melania Trump

    There have always been a lot of questions about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump because we often witnessed moments that looked less-than-happy during their time in the White House. Now author Michael Wolff is questioning whether the former First Lady is even living with her husband. Wolff had a bird’s eye view of the […]

  • Satellite images show Kim Jong Un's waterslide yacht in action, while North Korea struggles with famine and COVID-19

    Satellite imagery recorded the movement of Kim Jong Un's 260-foot luxury yacht, which has two waterslides. Meanwhile, North Korea heads into famine.

  • Woman catches fellow airplane passenger sending an offensive text about her: 'I would be so mad'

    A woman took to TikTok to describe how on a recent flight a man sitting next to her body-shamed her over text.

  • This Trump Associate’s Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Implicated the Former President Directly

    It looks like one woman may be responsible for having the most damning evidence against the Trump Organization in the ongoing Manhattan District Attorney Office’s investigation into the company and how employees’ compensation was handled. Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg, apparently testified and handed over documents that helped prosecutors follow the money […]

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • Paul Krugman Points Out The Unusual Thing About The GOP Cult Of Donald Trump

    "Many people, myself included, have declared for years that the GOP is no longer a normal political party," the economist wrote in his New York Times column.

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

  • Teen with US ties again on the run from China with fiancee

    A teenager who says he’s a U.S. permanent resident and his fiancée are once again on the run from the threat of extradition to their homeland, China, in a sign of Beijing’s lengthening reach over perceived dissidents abroad. Chinese officials had sought Wang Jingyu, a 19-year-old student, over his online comments about deadly border clashes between Chinese and Indian forces last year. He fled first to Turkey and then to Ukraine, as a temporary safe place that was open to Chinese passport holders without COVID-19 entry restrictions.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems ‘Cautious’ With the Former President

    Donald Trump isn’t the easiest to get along with, and that’s something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that’s releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight […]

  • Haiti minister says ‘big fish’ behind president’s killing still at large

    New prime minister announced as elections chief says current suspects were probably not ringleaders Police officers guard outside the residence of the late president, Jovenel Moïse, while FBI agents inspect the property in Port-au-Prince last week. Photograph: Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters The “big fishes” who masterminded the assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, remain at large, a senior government minister has admitted, as the Caribbean country unveiled a new prime minister in a bid t