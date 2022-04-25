Federal Judge Blocks Biden from Ending Title 42

A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked the Biden administration from ending the expulsion of illegal immigrants under Title 42, less than a month before the pandemic-era public health measure was set to end.

Drawn from the Public Health Act of 1944, the measure allows the U.S. to summarily expel immigrants who are deemed to pose a risk to “public health.” During the coronavirus pandemic, it was used by the Trump and Biden Administrations to remove tens of thousands of illegal immigrants outside the normal deportation process, which is lengthy.

The order is a temporary injunction, issued as part of a lawsuit by Louisiana, Arizona, and Missouri against the Biden Administration, which had planned to end Title 42’s immigration use on May 23.

