Federal Judge Blocks Biden from Ending Title 42

Arjun Singh
·1 min read

A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked the Biden administration from ending the expulsion of illegal immigrants under Title 42, less than a month before the pandemic-era public health measure was set to end.

Drawn from the Public Health Act of 1944, the measure allows the U.S. to summarily expel immigrants who are deemed to pose a risk to “public health.” During the coronavirus pandemic, it was used by the Trump and Biden Administrations to remove tens of thousands of illegal immigrants outside the normal deportation process, which is lengthy.

The order is a temporary injunction, issued as part of a lawsuit by Louisiana, Arizona, and Missouri against the Biden Administration, which had planned to end Title 42’s immigration use on May 23.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge to block U.S. border officials from ending Title 42 policy

    Since its inception in March 2020, the Title 42 authority has allowed U.S. authorities along the Mexican border to expel migrants over 1.8 million times to Mexico.

  • Federal judge will temporarily block Biden administration from lifting Title 42

    The Centers for Disease Control and Protection announced in April that the Title 42 would be rescinded on May 23.

  • Two border mayors come out in support of ending Title 42

    The mayors of Tucson, Ariz., and Brownsville, Texas, on Monday came out in favor of the Biden administration’s decision to end pandemic restrictions on asylum processing. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero (D) and Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez released a joint statement celebrating the administration’s decision to end Title 42, a Trump-era policy that blocked many migrants…

  • Joe Manchin's approval rating is up 16 points since Biden became president

    Joe Manchin's approval rating is up 16 points since Biden became president

  • U.S. Supreme Court allows high school admissions policy in race dispute

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block an elite Virginia public high school's admissions policy - designed to increase its racial and socioeconomic diversity - that was challenged by a group that said the rules discriminated against Asian Americans who make up the majority of its student body. The justices denied a request by the group, Coalition for TJ, to reinstate a federal judge's February ruling that stopped Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria from using the recently devised admissions policy. Three conservative justices on the nine-member court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, said in the brief court order that they would have granted the request.

  • Congress Wants FDA to Explain Reported Delay in Moderna Toddler Vaccine Review

    Members of Congress sent a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday asking whether the agency intended to delay reviewing Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children 5 years old and younger and for “the scientific basis and any other rationale” for such an action. The move comes after White House officials told Politico last […]

  • Don’t ignore these 2 things when you’re choosing a nursing home

    Nursing home residents were 11% less likely to die from Covid over the past two years…if they were living in a home where the staff were unionized. It adds, not coincidentally, that unionized nursing homes weren’t just more likely to keep your loved one safe over the past two years: They were also more likely to keep the staff safe, too. Death rates in unionized nursing homes were 10.8% lower than in nonunionized homes, the study found.

  • Latinos should not vote for U.S. politicians who 'mistreated' them, Mexico president says

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday urged Latinos in the United States not to vote in November's midterm elections for politicians who have "mistreated" them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in Ohio at the weekend that while in office, he had forced Lopez Obrador to deploy 28,000 soldiers along the U.S.-Mexico border to keep out migrants after threatening to slap tariffs on Mexican goods. Asked about Trump's comments, Lopez Obrador said no U.S. political party should "use Mexico as a pinata" and that those with the right to vote should exercise it carefully.

  • Mexico's top court strikes down controversial cellphone registry with biometric data

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a plan to create a national cellphone user registry with biometric data is unconstitutional, in a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government, which backed the measure. The decision is a relief for cell phone carriers, which would have had to cover the costs of collecting the data. Out of the 11-member court, nine justices joined in invalidating the registry, which would have included fingerprints or eye biometrics, on constitutional grounds, and two voted in favor of partial invalidation.

  • SCOTUS Justices Appear to Favor Coach Fired for Post-Game Prayers

    The conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday appeared to be leaning in favor of a Bremerton, Washington, football coach who prayed on the field after games, despite his school district’s instructions to stop. The case, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, centers on whether the coach’s prayer amounted to government speech and, therefore, […]

  • Cuellar: White House listening to ‘immigration activists’ on Title 42

    A growing number of Democrats oppose Biden’s plan to end the Trump-era public health order.

  • Hunter Biden's business partner reportedly visited White House 19 times

    Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Eric Schwerin's trips to the White House when Joe Biden was vice president and Elon Musk's bid to take over Twitter.

  • Biden follows his instincts and experience with Russia. Both are serving him well | Opinion

    When President Biden took office, he had three top foreign-policy priorities: to revive NATO and other alliances that President Trump had savaged; to withdraw the last American troops from Afghanistan; and to compete more effectively with a newly assertive China.

  • Ukrainian prime minister says Russia committing "terrible war crimes" in Mariupol

    Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the battle for Mariupol should be "a red line for the all civilized world, not only for Ukrainian people."

  • Late Kean strike gives Juventus important win in Serie A

    Moise Kean's late goal gave Juventus a hard-fought 2-1 win at Sassuolo in Serie A on Monday, allowing them to close the gap on third-placed Napoli to one point.

  • Juventus solidify their top-four place in Serie A with victory at Sassuolo

    After Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring, the visitors bounced back to seal a 2-1 win to move eight points clear of Roma.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Move (Most) Parents Will Love

    Cruise lines have slowly returned to normal, or at least to near-normal, as vaccines and testing make the covid pandemic a less critical concern. In July 2020, when cruising first came back, Royal Caribbean had not fully evolved its policies. The first U.S. cruise left July 2 on Freedom of the Seas and vaccinations were suggested, not fully required, and precruise testing was not yet a thing.

  • Reps. Carter & Bishop: Keep the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center open

    U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. write in support of keeping Savannah's Combat Readiness Training Center open.

  • Biden's top labor lawyer is pushing for a change that could make it easier for workers to join a union — and achieve one of the movement's biggest goals

    Right now, employers don't have to recognize employees who want to form a union before a full-on vote. NLRB top lawyer Jennifer Abruzzo wants change.

  • Supreme Court to revisit Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments over the Biden administration’s effort to end a controversial Trump-era immigration measure that requires asylum-seekers at the southern border to stay in Mexico while their applications are processed. The dispute will determine whether the Biden administration must continue the policy — which remains in effect — despite…