Federal judge blocks enforcement of Arkansas ban on most abortions

A patient from Arkansas sits in the recovery room at the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Gorman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked enforcement of a newly enacted Arkansas law banning all abortions except in medical emergencies until she had a chance to decide a legal challenge to the statute on its merits.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker, sitting in state capital Little Rock, issued a preliminary injunction sought by opponents of the measure, one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the United States. It was due to take effect next Wednesday.

Passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature and signed into law in March by Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, the measure would make it a felony for doctors to perform an abortion unless it was necessary to preserve the life of the pregnant woman.

No exceptions are permitted for cases of rape or incest.

A lawsuit contesting the constitutionality of the measure was brought in May by the women's health provider Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of Little Rock Planning Services, a clinic that performs abortions.

They have argued that the law would disproportionately impact minorities, lower-income women and those living in rural areas, all of whom face higher barriers to reproductive healthcare.

Baker ruled the plaintiffs were likely to prevail on the merits of the case in showing the law posed a "categorically unconstitutional" restriction to a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy before the fetus is considered viable outside of the womb.

Baker said the state has made no arguments to the contrary and instead took the position that the U.S. Supreme Court wrongly decided its 1973 landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to abortion before viability, at around 24-28 weeks of gestation.

In her 21-page opinion, Baker also held that women seeking abortions in Arkansas faced irreparable harm if the statute in question were allowed to take effect while the challenge to it remained under review. The judge noted that Arkansas ranks as the fifth-poorest among the 50 U.S. states.

Like many other abortion restrictions enacted in Republican-led states in recent years, the Arkansas ban is part of a conservative effort to prompt the Supreme Court to roll back Roe v. Wade as the court's balance has tipped further to the right.

The governor himself said when he signed the law that it was intended to "set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law."

The high court has signaled it was open to that possibility in May when it agreed to review Mississippi's bid to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

According to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, the Arkansas legislature has passed 20 restrictions on abortion in 2021 alone, the highest number of any state in a single year since 1978, when Louisiana approved that many.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Gabriella Borter in New York; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California synagogue shooter to serve life in prison without parole

    A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to murder in a shooting at a California synagogue and will serve life in prison as part of a deal that spared him the death penalty.

  • Yet Another One Of Trump's Pals Didn't Register As A Foreign Agent And Got Arrested

    Thomas Barrack was indicted on seven charges, including lying to the FBI.View Entire Post ›

  • Our favorite Sandra Oh moments for her birthday

    Happy birthday, Sandra!

  • Trump ally Barrack arrested on foreign lobbying charges -U.S. Justice Department

    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Thomas Barrack, a billionaire friend of Donald Trump who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. A seven-count indictment filed by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, alleged that Barrack, a former employee and an Emirati businessman failed to register as lobbyists and used their influence to advance the UAE's foreign policy goals in the United States.

  • Trump ally arrested on foreign lobbying charges

    Thomas Barrack, a billionaire and longtime friend of Donald Trump, who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, has been arrested on charges including unlawful foreign lobbying and obstruction of justice, according to the U.S. Justice Department Tuesday. Barrack is accused of unlawfully advancing the interests of the United Arab Emirates in the United States. Barrack was the chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee when Trump took office in January 2017. He is also alleged to have lied to FBI agents during an interview about his dealings with the UAE. Barrack is a longtime Trump ally and founder of the large private equity firm Colony Capital. Barrack stepped down as Colony Capital’s chief executive in 2020. In April, he resigned as executive chairman of the firm.

  • A group of thieves who stole a $160,000 costume of Sesame Street's 'Big Bird' returned it, leaving a note with an apology for being 'such a big birden'

    The thieves dubbed themselves the "Big Bird Bandits" and apologized for the theft of the costume with a note left in its beak.

  • Discovery of mass grave shocks El Salvador

    El Salvador has long had one of the highest rates of violent crime in the world. But even in this country inured to mayhem, the Osorio case has shocked the public. Local media have dubbed the dwelling the "House of Horrors."

  • ‘It’s chilling what is happening’: a rightwing backlash to Biden takes root in Republican states

    Biden may be president but Republican-controlled states are busy introducing reams of legislation that is anything but progressive Joe Biden still preaches the unity gospel but Republican legislators across the country are following a different text. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock In his inaugural address in January, Joe Biden promised to use his presidency to “restore the soul of America”. He would unite the nation, defuse “anger, resentment and hatred”, and lead Americans back to a world where t

  • Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Afraid to Ask These Questions About Melania Trump

    There have always been a lot of questions about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump because we often witnessed moments that looked less-than-happy during their time in the White House. Now author Michael Wolff is questioning whether the former First Lady is even living with her husband. Wolff had a bird’s eye view of the […]

  • Texas Governor Abbott Signs ‘Trigger’ Bill Outlawing Abortion upon Roe Reversal

    Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a "trigger law" Tuesday that would make abortion illegal in the state upon the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

  • This Trump Associate’s Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Implicated the Former President Directly

    It looks like one woman may be responsible for having the most damning evidence against the Trump Organization in the ongoing Manhattan District Attorney Office’s investigation into the company and how employees’ compensation was handled. Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg, apparently testified and handed over documents that helped prosecutors follow the money […]

  • Backlash in states starts over Biden court-packing scheme

    At the very moment today that President Joe Biden’s Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States was meeting to consider adding likely Democratic justices, an effort started in Wisconsin to lock in the current makeup of the court — and 150 years of history.

  • As many as 200 Americans have now reported possible symptoms of 'Havana Syndrome'

    Almost half of those reporting symptoms are linked to the CIA, say officials, with possible cases in Berlin and Vienna and on every continent but Antarctica.

  • Editorial: Kevin McCarthy's picks are a bad omen for the Capitol riot investigation

    Three of five Republicans named to an investigate committee had voted to challenge the result of the presidential election.

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems ‘Cautious’ With the Former President

    Donald Trump isn’t the easiest to get along with, and that’s something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that’s releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight […]

  • Release Lord Mountbatten diaries 'without delay', urge MPs

    The private diaries and correspondence of Lord and Lady Mountbatten should be released "without further obfuscation and delay," MPs have urged. The archive, including other documents, was bought from the Mountbatten family trust with £4.5 million of public money in 2011 and is held at the University of Southampton. It was claimed at the time of purchase that the diaries, written from 1918 until 1979, when Lord Mountbatten was killed by the IRA, would be made “available to the nation” but despite

  • She Hates Biden. Some of Her Neighbors Hate the Way She Shows It.

    Andrea Dick is a die-hard supporter of former President Donald Trump and thinks the election was stolen from him, although that claim has been thoroughly discredited. She does not like President Joe Biden, and that is putting it mildly. Her opinions are clear in the blunt slogans blaring from the banners outside her New Jersey home: “Don’t Blame Me/I Voted for Trump” and several others that attack Biden in crude terms. Several feature a word that some people find particularly objectionable but w

  • DeSantis is so over Florida’s COVID pandemic. He shouldn’t be. Here’s why | Editorial

    There are two different realities in Florida.

  • Dad shares warning after kids allegedly contract COVID-19 from unvaccinated relative

    Adam Joseph, a meteorologist for ABC station WPVI, said his 6-year-old son Jacob and 5-year-old daughter Hannah tested positive for COVID-19 after having contact with a relative who was not vaccinated against the virus. Joseph said the relative tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the visit with his family, but later tested positive for the virus. In addition to his children, their nanny also contracted COVID-19, according to Joseph.