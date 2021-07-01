Federal judge blocks Florida law regulating how tech companies moderate speech

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a Florida law set to go into effect on Thursday that would fine social media companies that ban political candidates for violating their rules of conduct.

The law, signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in May, was passed in response to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook banning and suspending former President Donald Trump for his comments amid the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Almost immediately after DeSantis signed the law, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), which represents Google, Amazon, and Facebook, filed a suit to block it.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said the law "compels providers to host speech that violates their standards. Like prior First Amendment restrictions, this is an instance of burning the house to roast a pig." He added that the "plaintiffs say, in effect, that they should be treated like any other speaker. The state says, in contrast, that social media providers are more like common carriers, transporting information from one person to another much as a train transports people or products from one city to another. The truth is in the middle."

CCIA President Matt Schruers said in a statement that the Florida statute "is an extraordinary overreach, designed to penalize private businesses for their perceived lack of deference to the government's political ideology. The court's ruling is a win for internet users and the First Amendment."

You may also like

Bill Cosby to 'be out of prison in hours' after conviction is overturned

Former South African President Jacob Zuma sentenced to 15 months in prison

Anti-woke zealots are trying to politically purge the military

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Federal judge blocks Florida's social media 'deplatforming' law

    Florida's social media law that would've taken effect on Thursday has been temporarily blocked by a federal court.

  • Former Trump aide Jason Miller to launch new social app “Gettr”

    Jason Miller, an aide and close advisor to Donald Trump, is launching a new social app called “Gettr” in coming days, sources tell Axios. Details: The app, which is in beta testing, appears in the Apple App Store and is described as “a non-bias social network for people all over the world.” News of the app was first broken by Politico Thursday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Gettr, which is still in its infancy, appears to have a few tho

  • In Beijing, pride and hopes for a stronger China on party centenary

    People gathered on Thursday in Beijing to take photographs of celebratory flyovers and sing revolutionary songs as the ruling Communist Party celebrated its 100th birthday, expressing pride in China's development and wishes for a more powerful country. President Xi Jinping hailed a "new world" created by the Chinese people as the party marked the centenary of its founding with a ceremony in the capital's central Tiananmen Square. Wang Peng, 34, an engineer at electronics giant Xiaomi, who took time off work to film the aircraft on his telephone, was especially excited by a shot of the jets releasing colourful smoke trails.

  • 'The public business must go forward': Why the Founders would have hated filibusters.

    Lifetime Supreme Court appointments require only 51 votes. Why insist on 60 for laws that can be changed any time? Senators should get over themselves.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray 'extremely fluid' as cease-fire in doubt

    Ethiopia’s government on Wednesday said its military could re-enter the capital of its embattled Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral cease-fire it declared in Tigray just days ago. Ethiopia also asserted that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who had been collaborating with Ethiopian forces, had withdrawn from Tigray. Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the Tigray emergency task force, spoke to reporters in Ethiopia’s first public remarks since its soldiers retreated from the Tigray capital and other parts of the region on Monday in a dramatic turn in the fighting.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa could form soon. Warnings issued for eastern Caribbean islands

    Some islands in the Lesser Antilles are now under a tropical storm warning as a disturbance with a high probability of strengthening into the fifth named storm of the season, Elsa, heads their way.

  • Ashley Tisdale Says Daughter Jupiter 'Fell In Love' with Vanessa Hudgens: 'Surreal Moment'

    Ashley Tisdale first introduced her baby girl Jupiter to BFF Vanessa Hudgens back in May

  • ‘I hope that they surprise us with a miracle.’ Miami couple missing in Surfside collapse

    Oresme Gil Guerra grew up in a small neighborhood near Havana, Cuba in the early 1960s.

  • Country's first black billionaire calls for reparations so America can 'atone' for racist history

    America’s first black billionaire said people need to “atone” for the country’s history by paying reparations to the nation’s black population.

  • Secretary of State gets warm welcome in Europe, but did he get agreement on China?

    Biden and Blinken toured Europe to restore alliances damaged by Trump, but did they make progress on a united front against China?

  • ‘Simply not enough.’ Surfside condo has $48 million in insurance coverage, court hears

    The first court hearing was held Thursday for a handful of initial lawsuits stemming from the Surfside condo collapse, and a Miami-Dade judge acknowledged that the building’s $48 million in total insurance coverage likely won’t be enough.

  • Mexico's richest man to rebuild, pay for collapsed subway

    Mexico’s richest man has pledged to rebuild and pay for a segment of a Mexico City subway line that collapsed on May, killing 26 people, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday. López Obrador said telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim has promised to pay for the rebuilding out of his own pocket and have it back in service in a year. “He is going to pay for everything, he promised,” López Obrador said.

  • Robert L. Johnson calls for $14 trillion reparations proposal

    Johnson said reparations would signal to white Americans that “damages are owed” to the descendants of the enslaved. Black Entertainment Television founder Robert L. Johnson appeared on CNBC, where he is a frequent guest, and called on the U.S. government to provide $14 trillion in reparations to African Americans for slavery and to help reduce racial inequity. “Now is the time to go big,” Johnson said Monday on Squawk Box.

  • 17 times Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton paid homage to Princess Diana

    Princess Diana would have turned 60 today. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have paid subtle tributes to her over the years.

  • Impeachment lawyer doubts there will be more charges against Trump Organization

    A former federal prosecutor tamped down expectations for any more charges against the Trump Organization following an indictment for an alleged tax fraud scheme.

  • Search resumes for 145 missing in rubble of Florida condo

    The grim, painstaking search for victims in the rubble of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium complex, briefly suspended over safety concerns, has resumed with greater caution and a watchful eye on a tropical storm headed toward Florida. But the operation was restarted about 15 hours later when it was deemed safe, though with a new set of precautionary measures in place, Miami-Dade County Fire and Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky told reporters Thursday evening. The storm was on track to begin lashing South Florida with high winds and heavy rain by late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

  • No indictment for doctor accused of COVID-19 vaccine theft

    A grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict a former Houston-area health department doctor who was accused of stealing nine doses of coronavirus vaccine from a damaged vial and administering them to family and friends. Prosecutors had alleged that Dr. Hasan Gokal, who worked for Harris County Public Health, stole a vial of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine while working at a vaccination site at a suburban Houston park on Dec. 29.

  • Rashad draws critics and dismissal calls for defending Cosby

    Phylicia Rashad has found herself embroiled in controversy after expressing public support for Bill Cosby's release from prison, with some prominent Black voices calling for her dismissal as dean of Howard University's College of Fine Arts. It remains to be seen whether Rashad’s position at Howard is in jeopardy, but the university quickly distanced itself from her comments. Rashad, who played Cosby's wife for years on the family sitcom “The Cosby Show,” was named dean of the college with great fanfare this year.

  • Gettr, Social Network Launched by Trump’s Ex-Spokesman, Immediately Attracts Trump Imposters

    UPDATED: Donald Trump may or may not be joining “Gettr,” a newly launched social app from the ex-president’s ex-spokesman. The twice-impeached Trump has been kicked off — or frozen out of — mainstream social media services over his role in the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill. But after news broke Thursday about the app’s […]

  • Why Canada is mourning the deaths of hundreds of children

    The discovery of more than a thousand unmarked graves has shocked many. Here's what we know so far.