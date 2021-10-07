Federal judge blocks Texas abortion ban
The new ruling comes as a legal victory for the Biden administration. ABC News’ Faith Abubey reports.
Politico first reported in July that ex-White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year when she accused him of cheating on her.
President Joe Biden made a bizarre gaffe on Tuesday regarding the Michigan lieutenant governor while introducing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her deputy.
In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."
Idaho lieutenant governor bans vaccine mandates, tries to deploy National Guard during governor's 2-day trip
We wonder if Melania Trump has any regrets about wearing the “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket back on June 21, 2018, because people are still talking about it three years later. Author Stephanie Grisham is offering a new perspective on the wardrobe incident in her recently published memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What […]
NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G
There has been a lot of speculation about Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage because the couple seems to enjoy their independent lives. During their White House years, several awkward moments made many people question how good things were behind closed doors — and now, former press secretary and chief of staff Stephanie Grisham is answering […]
He attacked Obama, Bush, and Clinton "for failing to do something or simply for being 'idiots'" and claimed "success for himself wherever they had failed," Hill wrote.
The CNN anchor slammed the former vice president for “trying to rewrite history and pave his way to his own presidential run."
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday appointed the former head of war-hit Tigray's interim administration as defence minister, one of several shake-ups in his new government's 22-member cabinet.
Each time Trump brought it up, British officials "would pretend not to understand the conversational thrust and change the subject," Fiona Hill wrote.
Letter: State Sen. Chris McDaniel said, “We were played for fools.” Yes, they were scammed, bamboozled.
President Biden traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his stalling "Build Back Better" agenda – but found an angry group of protesters waiting for him not far from the site where he delivered his speech.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Democrats ahead of a vote to raise the debt limit that is poised to fail, noting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “headed off to Europe” amid the looming crisis.
Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy has urged his fellow GOP colleagues to vote no on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) unless a provision that would open the draft to women is dissolved.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersWhen Donald Trump’s charity was caught making an illegal political donation years ago, his longtime right-hand finance man, Allen Weisselberg, signed a letter to law enforcement that chalked it up as a mere mistake. In reality, as The Daily Beast recently revealed, employees were well aware that the money was going to a Florida politician.When the Trump Foundation made its annual tax filings with New York state that incorrectl
"There is a towering cloud of suspicion hanging over this iconic Scottish property," said Nick Flynn, legal director at campaign group Avaaz.
Can we say that the relationship between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump is frosty at best? Well, it depends on who you talk to, according to Stephanie Grisham’s new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House. The former press secretary and chief of staff for the couple reveals that […]
Afghans reportedly escaped Kabul through a CIA gate so secret not even the Taliban knew it existed
Fiona Hill wrote that women faced unique challenges working in Trump's White House because of an overt emphasis on physical appearance and style.