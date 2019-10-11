Federal judge blocks Trump administration 'public charge' rule targeting poor immigrants

A federal judge blocked Friday a Trump administration rule that was scheduled to take effect next week that would have denied permanent legal residence to low-income immigrants living in the United States.

The nationwide injunction from District Judge George Daniels in New York City halts the administration's attempt to redefine what constitutes a "public charge," or immigrants who are, or who might become, overly dependent on government assistance.

The rule would have affected roughly half a million legal immigrants in the U.S. who apply each year to become legal permanent residents, also known as a green card holder. It would have been carried out by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the federal agency that decides on immigration cases within the U.S.

Trump administration officials described the revised rule as a necessary mechanism to weed out immigrants who would take advantage of U.S. taxpayers by living off the government dime. But immigration activists bashed the rule as an elitist measure that would upend the nation's history of serving as a refuge for the world's destitute by only allowing wealthy immigrants to get a green card.

Nearly a dozen lawsuits were filed by state attorneys general and immigration advocacy groups challenging the new rule. New York State Attorney General Letitica James, who led the multi-party lawsuit that led to Daniels' ruling, praised the judge's decision.

"This rule would have had devastating impacts on New Yorkers and our nation, and today’s decision is a critical step in our efforts to uphold the rule of law," she wrote on Facebook.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to request for comment, but it's expected that it will appeal Daniels' ruling.

Friday's ruling does not affect a similar rule that went into effect last year targeting foreigners who apply for their green cards while living abroad. That rule has been used by the State Department to screen would-be immigrants on their ability to sustain themselves economically.

For Wendy Leguizamo, 22, a U.S.-born citizen from Chicago, the State Department rule has simply meant she can't be with her husband.

Leguizamo married her 24-year-old husband in Mexico in 2017 and has been trying to get him into the U.S. ever since. Despite filing repeated applications, U.S. consular officials in Mexico continue turning down her husband based on the revised public charge rule from last year. That's left Leguizamo raising their 11-month-old son on her own, seeing her husband only on occasional trips to Mexico or through nightly video chats on her phone.

"He's missing out on everything," she said this week during a phone interview after finishing her shift at a clothing warehouse. "It's so stressful. I'm doing my best. And he's just working every day, trying to get his mind off of this because it's been over two years already."

Wendy Leguizamo, her husband, Jesus, and their 11-month-old son, Mario Fernando, take a picture together on Sept. 25, 2019, during a family trip to Villa Guerra, Mexico. Leguizamo, a U.S. citizen who lives in a Chicago suburb, has been repeatedly denied by the U.S. State Department from sponsoring her husband to emigrate to the U.S. because of new More

State public charge rules for immigrants have existed going back to the colonial years. The first federal restriction was put in place nearly 140 years ago, when Congress barred any "convict, lunatic, idiot or any person unable to take care of himself or herself without becoming a public charge." Ever since, different administrations have defined "public charge" very differently.

The Trump administration is now trying to institute the most restrictive definition to date, creating new barriers to the nearly 1 million green card applications filed each year, according to an analysis by the non-profit Migration Policy Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based group that analyzes immigration issues.