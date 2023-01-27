Federal judge in Brooklyn blocks two gun companies from selling parts the feds say turns rifles into machine guns

A federal judge in Brooklyn signed an order blocking two gun manufacturers from selling a part that turns AR-15-type rifles into machine guns, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The temporary restraining order, signed by U.S. District Judge Nina Morrison, bars Florida-based Rare Breed Triggers and Texas-based Rare Breed Firearms from selling a gun part called an FRT-15.

The part, which is also referred to as a Wide Open Trigger, or WOT, allows a rifle to “fire multiple rounds — without manual reloading — automatically by a single function of the trigger,” according to court filings by federal prosecutors.

Morrison’s ruling Wednesday comes after U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office filed a civil complaint against the companies, accusing the businesses and their owners, Lawrence DeMonico and Kevin Maxwell, of mail and wire fraud. Prosecutors also accuse the companies of misleading their customers into believing the part is legal.

“There is probably cause to believe that defendants failed to register FRT-15s for the purpose of concealing from ATF the sale and transfer of these items; interfered with a court-ordered seizure of FRT-15s; and mislabeled packages sent through the mails containing illegal firearms for the purpose of concealing their contents and thwarting ATFs potential seizure of these items,” the judge wrote.

Rare Breed Triggers sells the FRT-15 online for $380, though its website lists the device as “out of stock.”

“The defendants are illegally selling machine guns, plain and simple, with conversion devices that transform AR-15 type rifles into even more lethal weapons suited for battlefields, not our communities,” Peace said Thursday.

The federal government has sought to block the companies from selling the pieces since 2021, when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent a letter telling Maxwell that the FRT-15 device was considered a machine gun by federal law.

“Decades ago, Congress determined that machine guns are illegal, yet, despite repeated warnings, the defendants in this case are alleged to be flouting the law,” ATF Director Steven Dettelbach said Thursday.

DeMonico and Maxwell have been fighting the agency in federal court for two years. The civil complaint quotes DeMonico as saying “F—k them” after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from the ATF, and alleges that a caller from Maxwell’s office threatened to march down to the ATF offices and said,“We are bringing the rocket launcher.”

The companies did not return a message seeking comment Thursday night.

“The Justice Department will continue to do everything in its power to protect the American people from gun violence and to hold accountable those that flood our communities with illegal guns,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.