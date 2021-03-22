A federal judge condemned US media as 'dangerous' in his dissent to a defamation case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laurence Silberman
Judge Laurence Silberman at a press conference in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 31, 2005. Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

  • A federal judge condemned legacy news outlets in a wide-ranging dissent issued on Friday.

  • Federal appeals court Judge Laurence Silberman took issue with top US news outlets and Silicon Valley.

  • Silberman dismissed legacy media outlets as "Democratic Party broadsheets."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A federal judge issued a fiery dissent in a defamation case that condemned legacy US media outlets and attack a landmark legal precedent that strengthened defamation law and protection of the press as "a threat to American Democracy."

In his dissent, Judge Laurence Silberman accused several of the country's top news outlets of acting as "Democratic Party broadsheets" and operating with bias against the GOP.

The case between Global Witness, a human rights organization, and two Liberian officials, came after a report from the group said the officials could have taken bribes from Exxon while processing oil contracts. Silberman wrote in part that Global Witness made unfair conclusions in its report.

He went on to lambast the "power" of the press as "dangerous" and warned that "we are very close to one-party control of these institutions." The judge pointed to Fox News as an example of a few "notable exceptions to Democratic Party ideological control," but criticized news outlets like The Washington Post and The New York Times.

"Two of the three most influential papers (at least historically), The New York Times and The Washington Post, are virtually Democratic Party broadsheets," Silberman wrote, before taking aim at the Associated Press, "the news section of The Wall Street Journal," and "nearly all television."

In addition to news outlets, Silberman criticized tech companies and social media platforms like Twitter, which he said contributed to censorship.

"Silicon Valley also has an enormous influence over the distribution of news. And it similarly filters news delivery in ways favorable to the Democratic Party," he wrote.

The judge, who was appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also argued to review the decision in New York Times v. Sullivan of 1964. In the case, the Supreme Court established that a plaintiff in a defamation case concerning a public figure must prove "actual malice" in reporting false information.

Silberman called the landmark decision, which strengthened the freedom and protection of the press, "a threat to American Democracy." He also referenced Justice Clarence Thomas' dissent in the 1964 case to lambast the result of the case as "a policy-driven decision."

"After observing my colleagues' efforts to stretch the actual malice rule like a rubber band, I am prompted to urge the overruling of New York Times v. Sullivan," Silberman wrote. "Justice Thomas has already persuasively demonstrated that New York Times was a policy-driven decision masquerading as constitutional law."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyer of Michigan restaurant owner jailed for defying coronavirus restrictions provides update

    Robert Baker, the attorney for jailed Michigan restaurant owner Marlena Pavelos-Hackney, says as far as he knows, no one has contracted COVID-19 from eating at her restaurant contrary to what officials allege.

  • Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause reacts to Christine Quinn calling her out on social media

    It's never drama-free on Sunset.

  • Republican AGs take blowtorch to Biden agenda

    On everything from climate change to immigration and abortion rights, GOP attorneys general are leading the charge to dismantle White House policies.

  • Slandering the U.S. Military . . . Again

    During the 1960s and ’70s, those of us who fought in Vietnam became accustomed to having many of our fellow countrymen slander us as, at best, victims of a government that sent its poor to fight a criminal war and, at worst, war criminals ourselves, complicit in the routine commitment of atrocities. But the pendulum began to swing back the other way in the 1980s, and continued in the same direction through the Gulf War and 9/11 until, by the time of George W. Bush’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, soldiers had been elevated to the status of “secular saints.” My fellow Vietnam veterans and I would no doubt have preferred such reverence to the chilly reception we received after the war, but secular sainthood has created its own set of problems — isolation from American society at large, unequal burden sharing, and a belief in the moral superiority of those who serve over those who haven’t — that threaten to undermine the bond between service members and veterans on the one hand and American society at large on the other. After all, healthy civil-military relations depend on mutual trust between soldiers and the society they serve. Now, the pendulum seems to be swinging back to the bad old days of slandering the military, as part of broader claims that Donald Trump normalized “white supremacy” and other forms of right-wing extremism. The fact that there were veterans among the rioters who unlawfully entered the Capitol on January 6, the persistent claim that Trump appealed to extremist groups, and Trump’s popularity with the military form the basis for proliferating allegations that the military has become a friend to racism and extremism. Indeed, some have even raised the specter of active duty and National Guard troops constituting an “insider threat.” For example, Representative Steve Cohen (D., Tenn.) told CNN that: The [National] Guard is 90-some-odd percent, I believe, male. Only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden. You gotta figure that in the Guard, which is predominantly more conservative, and I see that on my social media . . . they’re probably not more than 25 percent of the people that are there protecting us who voted for Biden. . . . The other 75 percent are in the class that would be the large class of folks who might want to do something. And there were military people and police who took oaths to defend the Constitution and to protect and defend who didn’t do it who were in the insurrection. So, it does concern me. Cohen added that people on social media had referenced and reminded him of the assassination of then-Egyptian president Anwar Sadat in 1981. Responding to a question about white supremacy during his CNN Town Hall on February 16, President Biden said: I would make sure that my Justice Department and the Civil Rights Division is focused heavily on those very folks, and I would make sure that we, in fact, focus on how to deal with the rise of white supremacy. And you see what’s happening, the studies that are beginning to be done, maybe at your university as well, about the impact of former military, former police officers, on — on the growth of white supremacy in some of these groups. To address concerns about extremism in the ranks of the military, Biden’s secretary of defense, retired Army general Lloyd Austin, has called for a “stand down” across the force to address the issue. “I really and truly believe that 99.9 percent of our servicemen and -women believe in [their] oath. They believe, embrace the values that we are focused on, and they’re doing the right things,” Secretary Austin said on February 19. “I expect for the numbers [of extremists in the ranks] to be small, but quite frankly, they’ll probably be a little bit larger than most of us would guess. . . . But I would just say that, you know, small numbers, in this case, can have an outsized impact.” But Kash Patel, the former chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, argued that the problem has been overstated. “They have self-admitted that the problem doesn’t exist, to their knowledge, and that’s because it doesn’t,” Patel said on Fox News: White supremacy is not rampant throughout the Department of Defense. That is outrageous and offensive to our men and women in uniform. . . . The Biden Pentagon is trading in politics instead of logic and fact. . . . Their own spokesperson and their own secretary of defense, they have said they do not know the problem and whether it exists. They don’t have a name for it. They don’t have a solution for it. But they’re going to label it anyway. There is indeed a “real problem”; it’s just not the one people are talking about. It is instead that political and military leaders have failed to define their terms. Racism vs. Racial Prejudice Let me be clear: There have been serious racial incidents involving military service members in the past, and military leaders were quick to deal with the perpetrators appropriately. But the idea that racism is somehow pervasive in the military is nonsense. The problem with this latest campaign is that most of the recent claims about racism in the military conflate true racism and white supremacy on the one hand and racial prejudice on the other. The former has traditionally referred to membership in, or sympathy with, the KKK, neo-Nazis, skinheads, or other groups that preach violence. The U.S. military has long been vigilant about the possibility of extremist groups taking advantage of military training to advance their own goals. Background checks have always been a part of the recruitment and enlistment processes. And the services have been quick to separate individuals whose background checks raise red flags. The latter is a manifestation of what both Plato and Aristotle called “love of one’s own,” a feature of human nature. The Greeks preferred their ways to those of the Persians. The Athenians preferred their own laws to those of the Spartans. All humans prefer their own families and communities to others’. Racial prejudice arises from generalizations about other racial groups, and is not unique to any one group. It has been my own experience that military service undermines such prejudice. Because service members learn to work toward a common goal with others from different backgrounds, the service often teaches them to rise above their preexisting prejudices. It is also the case that although the services reflect the racial attitudes of Americans at large, they have done well in overcoming racial problems. As the late military sociologist Charles Moskos observed a quarter-century ago, the United States Army is the only American institution in which black men routinely give orders to white men. The military is, by necessity, a meritocracy, which gives it a leg up on other institutions in grappling with the problem of prejudice. Extremism Although extremism and racism overlap in many cases, they are different phenomena. In the current debate, “extremism” apparently does not include the groups that instigated mayhem across America in the summer of 2020, rioting, looting, and committing arson. The media has persisted in representing those groups as “peaceful protesters,” and since peaceful protesters can’t be extremists, the term is reserved for right-wing militia groups and the like. But even when one confines the discussion to one side of the political aisle, where does one draw the line? Is supporting the Second Amendment or advocating smaller and less intrusive government “extremist”? Is a service member or veteran who supported President Trump an extremist? Is it extremist to be skeptical of the single-minded quest for “diversity”? Ironically, the military’s attempts to address an alleged lack of diversity in the ranks, like all identity politics, risks dividing people rather than unifying them by suggesting that justice is a function of attributes such as skin color rather than individual character. In the military, where institutional effectiveness depends on cohesion born of trust between and among service members, this is a serious problem. Undermining Trust Thus, the claim that extremism and white supremacy are widespread in the military undermines trust on two levels: First, between the American people and the military as an institution; and second, between the military rank-and-file on the one hand and their leaders on the other. Americans hold the military in high regard, perhaps too high. But if civilians have tended to place members of the military on a pedestal, implying that extremism and white supremacy are rampant in the military can only engender civilian disrespect for the armed forces and lead to unjust condemnation. This, needless to say, does not bode well for healthy civil-military relations. Regarding trust within the force, what is the rank-and-file soldier to think when both politicians and especially senior officers seem to suggest that supporting President Trump or traditionally conservative ideas such as gun rights and smaller, less intrusive government might make him or her a threat to the country? What will be the consequences for morale and discipline if the ranks believe that senior leaders have sold them out by their apparent willingness to go along with such accusations? I am personally aware of increasing disillusionment on the part of service members who feel betrayed by their senior leadership. Individuals join the military for a variety of reasons, but a dominant one is a sense of patriotism, which is undermined if service members believe that senior officers are willing to sacrifice them to trendy political ideas. It is disheartening to note that no senior officer to my knowledge has stepped forward to denounce this latest slander against the American soldier. While real instances of extremism and white supremacy must be identified and perpetrators separated from the service, as has been the practice in the past, suggesting that white supremacy and extremism are rampant in the military is a disservice to the force. Both political leaders and senior officers owe it to the country in general and the military in particular to define extremism, identify actual cases, and provide data supporting their claim that a real problem does in fact exist. To do otherwise is to contribute to a calumny against those they claim to lead.

  • Education Department to fully forgive federal loans of defrauded students

    The Education Department announced this week it would fully forgive the federal loans of borrowers who enrolled in schools that "engaged in certain misconduct." Under the Trump administration, some students only were only given partial relief, the department said. The Education Department estimates the new formula could help approximately 72,000 borrowers receive $1 billion.

  • New proposal would declare Juneteeth as a national emancipation holiday in the U.S.

    A proposal in the Congress would designate June 19 as a national holiday to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. But a key Black congressman says another day might be better.Why it matters: The nation is struggling with how to commemorate and discuss emancipation amid a racial awaking, and the disagreement about even the date that it should be marked shows the effort still faces some major obstacles.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe details: A group of House and Senate Democrats recently introduced a bill to declare June 19 as a paid federal holiday to honor the end of slavery in the U.S.For years, Juneteenth has been celebrated in Houston and Galveston, Texas, to commemorate U.S. Major General Gordon Granger issuing General Order No. 3 during the Civil War.That order announced that, in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation, that “all slaves are free.” It was one of the last places in the U.S. where enslaved people learned of emancipation.Juneteenth recently has become a day marked in other cities and became a rallying point last year following the death of George Floyd.The intrigue: Companies and trade groups, like Spotify and the American Hotel & Lodging Association, are endorsing the idea of making Juneteenth a national holiday."Creating a new national holiday for Juneteenth brings even greater meaning to the unifying power of travel—with the holiday having the potential to help the nation heal and create a more perfect union,” said Tori Barnes, the U.S. Travel Association's executive vice president of public affairs and policy.Some companies, like Altria, Nike, and J.C. Penney, have allowed employees to take the day off. Yes, but: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said not everyone sees Juneteenth as the moment of emancipation, and other days should be considered."Yeah, I don't accept the notion that Juneteenth is the day that Blacks were freed from slavery. Now Juneteenth was the day that Black folks in Texas got freed from slavery. So it was a Texas holiday."Clyburn said Jan. 1, 1863, is significant to him. That's the day U.S. Gen. Rufus Saxton gathered a diverse crowd at a site of a former plantation in South Carolina for one of the earliest readings of the Emancipation Proclamation."About 4,000 people there did not continue in slavery."What to watch: Supporters of an emancipation remembrance holiday will have to agree on a day and then write a bill that will face resistance in a divided Senate. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • LSU's Thomas dominates in NCAA tournament first round 76-61 victory over St. Bonaventure

    LSU's Cameron Thomas scored 27 points in NCAA tournament debut as LSU defeats St. Bonaventure in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

  • Rallies in Atlanta, nation against hate after spa shootings

    A diverse crowd gathered Saturday near the Georgia state Capitol to demand justice for the victims of recent shootings at massage businesses and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny. Hundreds of people of all ages and varied racial and ethnic backgrounds gathered in Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, and in similar rallies across the country, waving signs and chanting slogans. In Atlanta, they cheered U.S. Sens.

  • Dianne Feinstein is 'open' to filibuster reform, citing GOP 'abuse' of the Senate procedure

    Sen. Feinstein has long been leery of dramatically altering the procedural tool, pushing instead for bipartisan consensus on a range of legislative issues.

  • Iceland's volcano stages spectacular lava show

    The volcano erupted on Friday after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks.The eruption is near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 30 km (19 miles) southwest of the capital. The eruption posed no immediate danger to residents or to critical infrastructure, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which classified the eruption as small.A fissure 500 to 750 meters (547 to 820 yards) long opened at the eruption site, spewing lava fountains up to 100 meters (110 yards) high, Bjarki Friis of the meteorological office said.

  • Biden administration, like Trump, tries to dismiss lawsuit against ICE over fake university scheme

    The U.S. government set up a fake university as a sting operation ostensibly to catch foreigners using school admission for visas. Now, those caught up by it are seeking their time in court -- and say they have found the new presidential administration no friendlier to their fight. The Biden administration followed in the Trump administration's footsteps in February requesting a class-action lawsuit over the fake University of Farmington be dismissed from Federal Claims Court.

  • TikTok bans some Myanmar accounts to limit the reach of violent videos

    TikTok is banning accounts from Myanmar that post violent videos, but it comes long after other sites took action.

  • Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow Wins House Seat Husband Won before COVID Death

    Republican Julia Letlow won a special election to replace her late husband Luke Letlow in Congress on Saturday after he died from COVID complications in December. Luke Letlow, a Republican, was elected in a special race in December but died on December 29 at age 41, five days before he was set to be sworn in. Julia Letlow defeated eleven candidates to become the first Republican congresswoman from Louisiana. “This is an incredible moment, and it is truly hard to put into words,” Letlow said in a statement after her win. “What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana’s 5th District.” Letlow won 65 percent of the vote to represent the 5th District, which covers all or part of 24 parishes, including the cities of Alexandria and Monroe. Democrat Sandra “Candy” Christophe received roughly 27 percent of the vote — candidates of all parties compete against each other in Louisiana primaries, with a runoff election held if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote. Letlow had received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the state GOP. She raised more than $680,000 for the race, more money than all of the other candidates combined. On Saturday as voters cast their ballots, Trump called Letlow “outstanding and so necessary to help save our Second Amendment, at the border, and for our military and vets.” “Louisiana, get out and vote today — she will never disappoint! Julia has my complete and total endorsement,” he said. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.,) congratulated the congresswoman-elect, saying in a statement she “offered a message that united Louisiana voters and defied predictions by winning this special election outright with a clear majority — a remarkable accomplishment among a field of 12 candidates. “As Julia succeeds her late husband and our friend, Luke, we look forward to welcoming her to Congress, where her expertise in higher education will help us continue to deliver solutions for America,” he added.

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock says 'we need reasonable gun reform in our country' in response to 'tragic' Atlanta-area shootings

    "It is tragic that we've been visited with this kind of violence yet again," the Georgia senator said about the Atlanta shootings where eight people, mostly Asian women, were killed.

  • Thai army denies supplying rice to Myanmar forces

    Thailand’s army has denied supplying rice to units of Myanmar’s armed forces and said on Saturday any food being sent over the border was part of normal trade. Myanmar's military is facing international condemnation over a Feb. 1 coup and bloody crackdowns on protests against military rule in which nearly 250 people have been killed. Thailand has voiced concern over the bloodshed.

  • Instant analysis: DeSean Jackson’s speed is exactly what Rams offense needs

    The Rams have finally found their deep threat, adding DeSean Jackson on Sunday.

  • Aretha Franklin’s Family Denounces NatGeo’s ‘Genius’: It’s About ‘Common, Decent Respect’

    Aretha’s son Kecalf Franklin says the network didn't cooperate with the estate, and that they won't be tuning in.

  • Rare New Jersey wildfire 'was intentionally set,' investigators say

    "It is only by the grace of God that no one was killed,” Ocean County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

  • Gen. Keane: Unlike Biden admin, Trump made sure allies knew we 'have their back'

    FOX News contributor joins 'Life, Liberty & Levin' to discuss the current administration's foreign policy efforts

  • The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'The One' to 'Paradise PD'

    The Netflix original "Ginny and Georgia" was the streamer's most popular TV show for the second week in a row.