Federal judge could order ex-local Democratic Party chairman Nichols to be placed in hospital

MUNCIE, Ind. — An assertion by his attorney that Phil Nichols suffers from dementia could result in a court-ordered hospitalization for the former local Democratic Party chairman.

In March, Nichols, now 75, signed an agreement to plead guilty to a felony that stemmed from a lengthy federal investigation of corruption in Muncie city government.

On June 1, however — before a sentencing hearing had been scheduled — Nichols' attorney, Brent Westerfield, filed a motion indicating his client had been diagnosed with dementia.

In a later motion, Westerfield asked U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney II to conduct a hearing to determine continue.

In an order signed Monday, Judge Sweeney noted when a psychiatric examination is ordered in federal proceedings, "the court typically commits the defendant to the custody of the Attorney General for placement in a suitable facility" for the exam.

The judge said that would provide "continuity" for any treatment required "in the event the defendant is found to be suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to stand trial."

However, the judge noted Westerfield had specifically asked that Nichols be examined by a mental health professional without being hospitalized, suggesting a commitment could be "detrimental" to his client's physical and mental health.

The judge gave Westerfield — and federal prosecutors — until July 19 to name a "psychiatrist or psychologist who is willing and able to conduct the examination effectively."

If no mental health professionals have been suggested by that deadline, the judge said, he will "commit (Nichols) to the custody of the Attorney General for placement in a suitable facility."

The agreement signed in March called for Nichols to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In court documents — and at sentencing hearings for co-defendants — federal prosecutors have described Nichols as a ringleader of a scheme to solicit bribes from contractors hoping to work for the Muncie Sanitary District.

The federal investigation of corruption — in then-Mayor Dennis Tyler's administration and the MSD — began in 2014 and lasted until at least March 2020, when Nichols was indicted.

