Federal judge delays sentencing for Frank Parlato by one month

Jun. 5—BUFFALO — A U.S. District Court judge has ordered another delay in the sentencing of former Falls businessman and current newspaper publisher Frank Parlato Jr. to allow defense attorneys and prosecutors to address whether he can consider a pair of "third party letters" in determining an appropriate sentence for Parlato.

The letters, which court filings indicate address Parlato's upcoming sentencing, were sent directly to District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara and were only provided to the defense and prosecutors on Wednesday. As a result, Arcara on Friday rescheduled Parlato's sentencing hearing, which had been set for 11:30 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. July 6.

In a filing with Arcara on April 24, Assistant United States Attorneys Charles Kruly and Michael DiGiacomo argue that the judge "may — and should — consider letters submitted by individuals other than Parlato's supporters." The prosecutors wrote that it is "highly relevant — if not essential" for the judge to have "the fullest information possible concerning the defendant's life and characteristics."

The contents of the third party letters is not currently available, though in his re-scheduling order, Arcara said he would "file and make public" the letters.

It's the latest of several postponements stemming from a sometimes sharp-elbowed battle between federal prosecutors and Parlato's defense team over what is an appropriate sentence for a violation of Internal Revenue Service regulations. The lawyers have fought over the contents of a pre-sentencing report, prepared by the United States Office of Probation and Pre-trial Services, that was designed to guide Arcara in his sentencing decision.

An initial Pre-sentence Investigation Report was filed with the court on Oct. 24. A revised report was filed on Dec. 13, after Parlato's attorneys raised objections.

Although both reports are on file with the district court clerk, they are sealed and not available for review by the public or the news media. The court docket also shows that Parlato's defense has filed an "Objection to Pre-sentence Investigation Report, but that filing is also sealed and not available for review.

Prosecutors and the defense have also fought over a request for Parlato to receive a sentence that doesn't include prison time.

Parlato pleaded guilty in August to a single count of willful failure to file returns involving cash transactions of more than $10,000. The charge is an IRS-related felony.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Parlato faces a potential sentence from Arcara of 24 to 30 months behind bars, a fine of $10,000 to $25,000 and a period of supervised release of between 1 to 3 years. The federal prosecutors, as part of their plea agreement with Parlato, have said they will not seek a prison term of more than 24 months.

Parlato's defense, in their sentencing memorandum, asked Arcara for a "non-guidelines sentence." Specifically, they asked that Parlato be placed on federal probation, with no time behind bars.

Arcara has told Parlato, "I'm not bound by (the sentencing guidelines), but I'm certainly going to consider them." In response to the defense request for a probation sentence, Arcara has told Parlato, "Don't have any false impression that I'll do it."