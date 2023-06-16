Federal judge denies bond request for Schwartz

Jun. 16—Rueben Schwartz will not be released from jail, following a ruling from a federal judge that no conditions could protect the community from harm if he were to be released from jail pending his trial on a variety of federal crimes.

Schwartz was arrested last year, and initially charged with one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. He was accused of knowingly accepting money from illegal drug sales for a pair of properties in Conneaut.

A magistrate initially ordered Schwartz to be released on bond, but prosecutors argued that he should be detained, citing among other things, an alleged offer of $100,000 to a third party to kill a Conneaut police detective investigating Schwartz.

In December 2022, Schwartz was indicted again, this time charged with a variety of crimes relating to a fire that destroyed the former Golden Anchor building. The indictment claims that Schwartz prepared the building for the fire by covering the windows and stacking flammable materials against the walls, then had a conspirator use a directional heater to set fire to the building.

Schwartz then submitted insurance claims totaling $1.14 million for the construction of a new beverage drive-through business.

The superseding indictment charged Schwartz with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, one count of use of fire in commission of a felony, one count of destroying or damaging property used in interstate commerce, one count of conspiracy to use fire in commission of a felony, one count of conspiracy to destroy or damage property used in interstate commerce, ten counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

In May, Schwartz's attorneys filed a sealed motion asking Judge Donald Nugent to reconsider his order to have Schwartz detained pending trial.

A hearing took place last week, and on Wednesday, Nugent declined to grant the request.

In the judgment entry announcing the decision, the judge said that while he is cognizant that Schwartz has been in prison for some time, prosecutors and the court are prepared to move forward with the case, but the defense has requested multiple continuances and was not ready to set a trial date at the last hearing.

Another status conference is scheduled in this case in July.