Federal judge denies city's motion to dismiss Latitude Five25 owner's bankruptcy case

The Latitude Five25 apartment towers complex, located at 525 Sawyer Blvd. on Columbus' Near East Side.

A federal judge in New Jersey denied the city of Columbus' motion Friday to dismiss bankruptcy case by the owners of the beleaguered Latitude Five25 property on the Near East Side.

The Friday decision comes nearly a month after the owners of the property, which residents hurriedly vacated Christmas Day, filed for Chapter 11 relief Feb. 20 in federal bankruptcy court in New Jersey. The bankruptcy case, in turn, came days after a Franklin County judge held the company in contempt of court and ordered a $4.3 million fine. The city previously argued the bankruptcy case is the company's attempt to avoid that fine.

In a Friday statement, the company said judge's denial of the city's motion indicated the company proved it has both a plan and the funding needed to address issues at the property. The statement said the company plans to "take all steps to restore" the property and "support the tenants."

"We know displaced residents and their families are continuing to be impacted and we will do everything possible to address the concerns of the community," the statement said.

Latitude Five25: 'Completely preventable': Judge holds Latitude Five25 owners in contempt, sets $4.3M fine

In the bankruptcy case, Paxe Latitude, demonstrated it had over $1 million in escrow, $2 million in funds and $200,000 in other commitments, according to court documents.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein in a Friday statement said his office asked a judge to dismissed the bankruptcy case because it "wanted a seat at the table to fight for the tenants who deserve to be compensated for the years of mismanagement of Latitude Five25."

Klein said the city planned to meet with Paxe Latitude to flesh out details and he remains hopeful for a final settlement.

"Our commitment to the tenants hasn’t wavered, and we remain committed to each of them," he said. "Our position is clear: We need real money and concrete plan for the tenants and the future of the towers, and we will work with the owners and the court to get one done."

In its motion filed earlier this month, the city asked the federal court to dismiss the bankruptcy case, saying the company filed it in bad faith so it could avoid the fines and appointment of a receiver.

The city called Paxe Latitude's bankruptcy petition "skeletal" in the filing, saying: "… the Debtor is so disheveled that it is apparently unable to make even the most basic disclosures timely in this bankruptcy case. Permitting this Debtor to remain in possession of its Property and other property is simply irresponsible."

Residents scrambled to find housing at the end of 2022 due to deteriorating conditions, with some living in hotels and emergency shelters, others with friends and family. About 40% of the 394 units were occupied as of Dec. 25, the city said at the time.

In January, Paxe Latitude said it would find a buyer for the Sawyer Boulevard property after city inspectors deemed the building unsafe. There were burst water pipes after the heat failed during subzero days around Christmas. Before that, there were years of problems with broken elevators, power outages, no hot water, rats and roaches, and garbage issues.

On Feb. 16, Franklin County Environmental Judge Stephanie Mingo held Paxe Latitude in contempt of court for violating court orders while ordering the company to pay $4.3 million in fines and repayment fees, calling the situation at Latitude Five25 "completely preventable."

