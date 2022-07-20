Federal judge denies couple's motion to dismiss

Jul. 20—A federal judge denied a McAlester couple's motion to dismiss which claimed the federal government no longer had criminal jurisdiction in the case accusing the pair of abusing and neglecting a 10-year-old girl in 2020.

Attorneys for Ashley Schardein, 26, and her husband, Billy Menees, 29 argued that the federal government no longer had criminal jurisdiction in their case due to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta.

The Court ruled Oklahoma shares concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government and can prosecute criminal offenses by non-Native Americans against Native Americans on reservation lands

The pair, who are not Native American, were indicted in federal court on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old Native American girl in 2020.

After their state charges were dismissed following the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, meaning the case fell under federal jurisdiction as per the General Crimes Act.

OCCA's ruling gave the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native American defendants and victims within tribal lands, such as the Choctaw Nation, prior to SCOTUS' ruling in Castro-Huerta that reversed the decision.

The Assimilative Crimes Act allows federal prosecutors, the federal government does not have a federal statute for the crime, "to borrow state law to fill gaps in the federal criminal law" when prosecuting a person.

Attorneys for the pair argued that since there was no longer a "gap" for the federal government to fill, the use of the ACA is no longer authorized and the indictments should be dismissed, and the state of Oklahoma should retain prosecution.

Federal prosecutors argued that the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta only reversed OCCA's ruling that the state did not have criminal jurisdiction in matters involving a Native American.

Story continues

U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti agreed with the prosecution and denied the defense's motion.

"Nothing in Castro-Huerta changed the way the ACA applies in Indian Country," DeGiusti wrote. "That Indian Country is not the equivalent of a federal enclave does not mean the ACA is inapplicable in Indian Country."

Court records show this is the third time a motion to dismiss has been denied against the pair.

The trial against the pair is currently set to begin in October at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com