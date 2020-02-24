Federal judge denies Roger Stone's request for her recusal

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson has rejected a request from Roger Stone that she recuse herself from his criminal case.

Stone, a longtime friend and adviser of President Trump, was found guilty of lying to Congress and witness tampering late last year, and on Thursday, Jackson sentenced him to 40 months in prison. Stone is asking for a new trial, claiming that a juror was impartial, a theory espoused on Fox News. After the jury reached its verdict, Jackson said the jurors "served with integrity," and Stone's legal team has argued that this shows she is biased and must recuse herself before a ruling is made on a new trial.

Jackson wrote on Sunday that there is "no factual or legal support for the motion of disqualification," and "the pleading appears to be nothing more than an attempt to use the court's docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words 'judge' and 'biased' in it."

