Federal judge dismisses case against ex-Akron officer accused of putting snow in man's face

A federal judge on Thursday threw out a lawsuit in which a Copley man accused an Akron police officer of excessive force for putting snow in his face, nose and mouth during his February 2021 arrest.

U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi dismissed Charles Hicks' case because he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge related to the incident instead of using the excessive force argument as a defense, according to court documents.

An Akron municipal judge found him guilty of the misdemeanor charge.

Hicks argued that he entered a no contest plea because the officers allegedly prepared misleading, false and incomplete official reports that misled their superiors and the public, according to court documents.

The arrest sparked outrage among city leaders who urged the officer, John Turnure, to resign, which he did in March 2022.

Arrest follows domestic violence call

The incident occurred after officers responded to a domestic violence call at Hicks' Vernon Avenue home, the Beacon Journal reported in 2022.

His girlfriend at the time said she felt threatened. Hicks was intoxicated, according to two people who called 911 and a police report.

Police body camera footage showed Hicks struggling with police as they took him off the porch and to the ground while attempting to handcuff him.

Federal court documents citing that footage described how one officer put his knee on Hicks' back before placing handfuls of snow over his nose and mouth three times.

Hicks told officers he could not breathe after catching his breath.

