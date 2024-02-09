Federal judge dismisses case of Michigan man accused of threats against Biden

A federal judge has dismissed a case against a northern Michigan man who was accused of threatening President Joe Biden, law enforcement agents and others.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia Morris dismissed the complaint against Russell Douglas Warren of Prudenville, in Roscommon County, during a preliminary exam earlier this month, according to federal court records.

Morris determined the government lacked probable cause to try Warren, saying she did not think the social media posts amounted to threatening communications. She said during the exam that Warren did not send letters or make otherwise targeted communications, according to court records.

Warren’s attorney, Bryan Sherer, could not be reached for comment this week. During the preliminary exam, he said Warren has a history of a mental health trouble and has schizophrenia. He said Warren was in a "deep throes of a psychic break with reality" and wasn't capable of making a true threat against the president of the U.S.

A mental health case manager who has known Warren for about a year testified for the defense. She said she filed a petition in Roscommon County and that if Warren was released he would be taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and subsequent treatment.

Warren was accused Jan. 28 of making threats against the president and successors to the presidency on X. Court records indicated the U.S. Secret Service and FBI became aware a day earlier of someone posting threatening statements online against Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others.

President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington.

The statements posted on social media, with misspellings, included that Biden "has been CONDEMNED. Take Him to the Prisons to await Execution. He shall be Hanged," per court records.

Warren, who was born in 1975, has a 2022 conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon, per court records. The X account remained visible Friday, but its last posts were Jan. 27.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Judge dismisses case of Michigan man accused of threats against Biden