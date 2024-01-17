Federal judge dismisses DOJ lawsuit vs. Kansas health department over servicemember's job

A federal judge last week dismissed a U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against the Kansas Department of Health and Environment over an Army National Guard member's job loss.

The U.S. sued Kansas in June 2022, alleging the state health department violated federal law on military service member employment.

"Any attempt to deny someone employment based upon their dedicated military service to this country is wrong and a violation of that person's civil rights," then-U.S. Attorney for Kansas Duston Slinkard said in a news release.

U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse on Jan. 9 granted the KDHE's motion for summary judgment and subsequently dismissed the case.

"While a close call, the facts here demonstrate that Kansas was not Gonzales's 'employer' under USERRA," Crouse wrote. "As a result, it cannot be held liable for the alleged discrimination."

The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act is intended to protect the civilian employment of military personnel.

Federal attorneys had alleged that KDHE eliminated Staff Sgt. Stacy Gonzales' job in 2010 because of her military service. She had been employed as a disease intervention specialist in Finney County since 2001. But the state said Gonzales was technically an employee of the Finney County Health Department, using money from a state grant on combating sexually transmitted diseases.

