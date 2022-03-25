Federal judge dismisses part of ex-Lansing firefighter's racism, discrimination lawsuit

Michael Lynn Jr. of Lansing speaks Tuesday, July 7, 2020, during a press conference in front of Lansing City Hall.

A federal judge has dismissed part of a January 2019 lawsuit that alleged the Lansing Fire Department racially discriminated against a Black firefighter and created a hostile work environment.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney dismissed former firefighter Michael Lynn Jr.'s complaint of racial discrimination in the department because Lynn could not prove he suffered an adverse employment action.

Maloney wrote, however, that Lynn's complaint of a hostile work environment could continue. He said the city did not properly address Lynn's claims about harassment, discrimination and a hostile work environment.

"[Lynn] has put forth sufficient evidence to create a genuine issue of material fact whether the City’s policies against race discrimination were sufficient," Maloney wrote.

Lynn was fired from the Lansing Fire Department in February 2021 for violating "numerous department policies," including sharing then-Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green's cell phone number on Facebook.

Lynn's attorney, Scott Batey, was unable to be reached for comment. The city of Lansing did not immediately respond for comment.

Lynn started working for the Lansing Fire Department in September 2014. He was hired as a part of a program to increase diversity within the department, according to the lawsuit.

The city had changed the qualifications for employment in the department as a part of the diversity program, creating resentment among existing firefighters, according to the lawsuit. This had Lynn "constantly being targeted due to his race" and subjected him to a hostile work environment.

Lynn initially received a right to sue letter from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2017, but let it expire without filing a lawsuit because he was led to believe things would change in the department, according to the lawsuit. When they didn't change and Mayor Andy Schor came into office, he lost faith in the promised changes.

Lynn made numerous complaints to fire department management that he was being discriminated against and harassed due to his race, according to the lawsuit.

Lynn was in and out of the department, partly on leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act and partly on paid leave from the city. When he returned to work, he "immediately became a target for race discrimination, harassment and retaliation," according to the lawsuit.

Lynn's lawsuit is one of several against the city that has been filed in the past few years.

A group of current and former city employees filed a lawsuit in Ingham County Circuit Court in August 2020 alleging racial discrimination. Those suing include: former Lansing Fire Chief Randy Talifarro, former Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Odom, Battalion Chief Terry Israel, Administrative Chief David Odom, Fire Logistics Chief Jwan Vanez Randle, former mayoral scheduler Natasha Atkinson and former Lansing IT director Collin Boyce.

Lansing Fire Department Capt. Michael Demps is also named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit but distanced himself from it when it became public.

Lynn also filed a lawsuit in Ingham County against Schor, former fire union President Eric Weber and former Interim Chief David Purchase.

