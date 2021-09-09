Federal judge dismisses watchdog’s RICO suit over ComEd bribery scheme, says no evidence Madigan muscled votes

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a federal racketeering lawsuit filed by a state watchdog group over the alleged scheme by Commonwealth Edison to bribe former House Speaker Michael Madigan, writing that the suit failed to allege Madigan had improperly muscled lawmakers on behalf of the utility giant.

The Citizens Utility Board, which joined the ongoing proposed class action suit against ComEd in January, sought millions in restitution from ComEd to be paid directly to customers allegedly harmed by the scheme to influence Madigan and pass legislation the utility wanted in Springfield.

But in a 24-page decision filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso wrote that despite the fact ComEd has pleaded guilty to orchestrating the bribery scheme, the plaintiffs failed to allege what specific pressure was put on any legislators by Madigan, or that the pressure was unlawful.

“If, by pressure, plaintiffs mean logrolling, committee assignments or help with reelection, then that does not suffice,” Alonso wrote. “Plaintiffs fail to allege that Madigan put any improper pressure on those lawmakers ... Allegations that are as consistent with lawful conduct as they are with unlawful conduct are not sufficient.”

The decision came down as lawmakers are on the cusp of putting together a massive energy package in Springfield that is designed to boost wind and solar power, give subsidies to ComEd parent company Exelon to keep two nuclear plants open, and work toward eliminating sources of heavy carbon emissions by mid-century.

Lawyers for both the Citizens Utility Board and ComEd were not immediately available for comment.

The dismissal marked a bit of a win for ComEd in what has been more than two years of tumult since the federal probe first came to light in mid-2019.

ComEd admitted to the facts of the bribery scheme in a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in July 2020, agreeing to pay a record $200 million fine and cooperate with the ongoing probe in exchange for bribery charges being dropped after three years.

The deal with the U.S. attorney’s office, however, does not require ComEd to reimburse customers for any additional money received because of the scheme — an omission that the Citizens Utility Board sought to address through its suit.

The lawsuit also said that the legislation passed due to ComEd’s illegal scheme has hit its customers particularly hard this year as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on their finances.

“While utility consumers would always have been harmed by unfairly high rates, the harm is particularly acute this year, as hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the suit stated. “Many Illinois residents and businesses have fallen behind on their utility bills. ComEd, meanwhile, continues to reap the benefits of its nearly decadelong scheme — even after admitting what it has done.”

Among the legislation passed during the time of the alleged scheme was a smart-grid overhaul in 2011 and a bailout of the nuclear power plants in downstate Clinton and the Quad Cities in 2016, with consumers footing the bill.

ComEd claimed in a statement in January that those measures have led to 70% improved reliability in service and “billions of dollars in savings for customers.”

While the conduct admitted in the bribery case cannot be excused, it “does not mean that consumers were harmed by the legislation that was passed in Illinois,” which was bipartisan and “resulted in substantial benefits for ComEd’s customers,” the company said.

Meanwhile, several criminal cases stemming from the probe remain pending and a federal grand jury continues to investigate.

Former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, 73, who is one of Madigan’s closest confidants, is currently awaiting trial on bribery conspiracy charges alleging he quarterbacked the scheme. Also charged in the 50-page indictment were former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, 62, of Barrington; lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker, 71, of Chicago; and Jay Doherty, 67, a consultant and former head of the City Club of Chicago.

All four defendants have pleaded not guilty.

A fifth defendant, former ComEd vice president Fidel Marquez, has pleaded guilty to his role and is cooperating with prosecutors.

Also charged separately was Tim Mapes, Madigan’s former chief of staff, who is accused of obstructing the investigation during an appearance before the grand jury earlier this year. Mapes has pleaded not guilty.

Madigan has not been accused of wrongdoing and vehemently defended his record in a public statement after the charges against McClain and the others were brought in November.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

rlong@chicagotribune.com