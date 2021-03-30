Federal judge: Freeman poses serious 'risk of flight' if released

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caleb Symons, The Keene Sentinel, N.H.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 30—Ian Freeman, one of the Keene residents arrested earlier this month and charged by federal prosecutors with running an unlicensed scheme to sell virtual currency, will remain in custody pending trial, a judge ruled Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone concluded that Freeman, if released, would be a flight risk because of his "substantial financial assets," a lack of ties to New Hampshire and the length of his potential punishment. Freeman faces half a dozen charges, including one under which he would face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison if convicted.

Johnstone also ruled that Freeman, a locally known libertarian activist, poses a danger to the community because, if released on bail, he could continue running the alleged currency-exchange scheme that prosecutors say has helped scammers avoid detection.

He has been held at the Merrimack County jail in Boscawen since March 16.

Freeman was among six New Hampshire residents — including three from Keene and one from Alstead — arrested that day in the federal virtual-currency probe.

In multiple coordinated operations, FBI agents arrested Freeman, Aria DiMezzo and a man whose legal name is Nobody (formerly Richard Paul), all of Keene, as well as Colleen Fordham of Alstead and Derry residents Andrew and Renee Spinella. They also seized Bitcoin ATMs from multiple locations, including My Campus Convenience in Keene, Murphy's Taproom in Manchester and the Red Arrow Diner in Nashua, according to staff at those establishments and reporting by the N.H. Union Leader.

Federal prosecutors say the six individuals arrested March 16 operated a business that since 2016 has enabled customers to exchange more than $10 million in fiat, or government-issued, currency for virtual currency.

In a March 15 indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for New Hampshire, prosecutors allege that the accused "knowingly operated" their currency-exchange business in violation of federal anti-money-laundering laws and regulations. They say the defendants made "substantial efforts to evade detection" by selling virtual currency via bank accounts established under either their own names or the names of purported religious entities.

Prosecutors also allege that several of the defendants told banks their accounts were used to receive church donations and also instructed customers to conceal from banks that the customers were purchasing virtual currency.

All six are charged with participating in a conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business.

In addition, Freeman, Fordham, Nobody, Andrew Spinella and Renee Spinella are charged with wire fraud and participating in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Freeman and DiMezzo are charged with operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, though prosecutors say DiMezzo may have gotten involved as late as June 2020.

Freeman is also charged with money laundering and operating a continuing financial crimes enterprise. The latter charge carries a penalty of imprisonment for no less than 10 years and up to life.

The six defendants have pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records. Freeman and Nobody remain in custody, while the other four have been released on bail.

Jury selection for their trial is scheduled to begin May 4.

In a detention hearing held March 19, Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana L. MacDonald argued that Freeman would pose a flight risk if released before trial, due to the penalties he faces — which include forfeiting assets obtained via the currency-exchange operation — and his financial resources.

MacDonald said the FBI seized $178,000 from a safe in Freeman's bedroom at his 73-75 Leverett St. home on March 16. She also told Johnstone, the magistrate judge, that Freeman has access to 28 Bitcoin — equivalent to approximately $1.6 million — and that an accountant indicated in 2018 that he had $300,000 in deposit accounts and $2.4 million in liquid assets.

MacDonald said Freeman misrepresented his wealth to probation officers after his arrest, and she argued that his alleged financial resources and lack of candor with government officials "raises concerns about his willingness to abide by conditions of his release," if granted.

Freeman's Chichester-based attorney, Mark Sisti, pushed back on those claims, however, saying probation officers did not ask Freeman to detail his virtual-currency holdings after his arrest and instead asked only how much money was in his "accounts." Sisti also said Freeman owns property in Keene, has connections to the area, did not resist arrest and would be willing to accept release with certain restrictions on his electronic activities and virtual-currency operations.

"He's a perfect example of an individual who should be let go on ... bail," Sisti said.

Johnstone sided with federal prosecutors' arguments, however, ruling that Freeman's "substantial assets support a finding that he is a flight risk." She added that since most of his assets may be in cryptocurrency, they would be difficult for the government to track and could be accessed from anywhere.

In her order, Johnstone noted that Freeman has lived in New Hampshire since 2006 but said he lacks "meaningful ties" to the state and has regularly traveled abroad in recent years.

She said Freeman has family members in Florida and New York. Johnstone concluded that while he previously owned a home in Keene, he transferred it to the organization Shire Free Church in 2012. (Shire Free Church Holdings LLC purchased 73-75 Leverett St. from Freeman in 2013, and ownership was transferred a year later to Shire Free Church Monadnock, according to property records. The N.H. Secretary of State's Office lists Freeman as chairman of Shire Free Church Monadnock's board of directors.)

Johnstone added that Freeman's primary occupation is as a radio host, which "does not require his physical presence in Keene."

Freeman poses a further flight risk, Johnstone ruled, due to his possible sentence and "strong" evidence against him gathered during a five-year federal investigation, including electronic records, financial analysis, and communications with banks and virtual-currency exchanges.

"The lengthy potential sentence and strong evidence create an incentive to flee and weigh in favor of detention," she wrote.

In concluding that Freeman would present a danger to the community, Johnstone explained that "dangerousness is not limited to physical acts of violence."

She cited prosecutors' allegations that cybercriminals bought virtual currency from Freeman — with his knowledge — in an effort to avoid detection by banks and government regulators. At Freeman's detention hearing, MacDonald said investigators have identified people across the country who were tricked by scammers into sending money to him or other defendants.

"This operation clearly poses a danger to the community by enabling fraud and economic harm," Johnstone wrote.

Caleb Symons can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1420, or csymons@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @CalebSymonsKS.

Recommended Stories

  • A Texas tax accountant was arrested after pulling a gun on a client during an argument over paperwork

    Tax accountant Latunya Wright was arguing with a customer who said she's being audited by the IRS. Police say she struck the victim with a firearm.

  • Cyprus' famed halloumi cheese earns coveted EU quality mark

    The European Union has recognized halloumi as a traditional product of Cyprus, which will shield the country’s top food export from an increasing number of foreign producers using the cheese’s name to muscle into a 224-million-euro ($267 million) market, the Cypriot agriculture minister said Tuesday. Costas Kadis said that after a seven-year effort, the salty rubbery cheese made from goats’ and sheep’s milk that’s prized for its ability to withstand melting on the grill, has earned the EU’s top quality mark— the Protected Designation of Origin. Kadis said the timing of the designation was crucial as more competitors trying to cash in on the cheese’s popularity were taking advantage of the legal void to market their own version of halloumi under that name that doesn’t necessarily conform to traditional standards.

  • Watch 'Saturday Night Live' explain the multimillion-dollar phenomenon of crypto art and NFTs in an Eminem parody

    Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon broke down nonfungible tokens to a parody of an Eminem song - and the internet loved it.

  • Biden to elevate potential Supreme Court nominee to high-profile appeals court

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is considered a candidate for the Supreme Court after Biden promised to name a black woman for the first time in history.

  • Biden judicial nominees represent diverse professional backgrounds, identities

    President Joe Biden's first group of federal judiciary candidates includes three Black women and a Muslim American, along with a range of experiences.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Video shows Asian woman, 65, violently attacked as witnesses look on in NYC

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in either "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • Witnesses Ignore Elderly Asian Woman Punched and Kicked in Broad Daylight in NYC

    A 65-year-old Asian woman has been hospitalized after being helplessly assaulted in New York City on Monday while bystanders ignored her. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred just before noon outside an apartment building at 360 West 43rd Street in Midtown Manhattan, according to The New York Times. NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.”

  • Texas Lifestyle Coach and QAnon-Obsessed Boyfriend Nabbed for Capitol Riot

    Criminal ComplaintA Texas lifestyle coach and essential oils guru has been charged after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with her QAnon-obsessed boyfriend who documented “patriots [going] to war” on his social media.Elizabeth Rose Williams, a Kerrville, Texas resident, and her boyfriend, Bradley Stuart Bennett, were arrested last week for violent entry and disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted building. In a newly unsealed criminal complaint, prosecutors allege the pair were seen on video wandering around the Crypt and the Senate Chamber gallery as thousands of MAGA rioters stormed the Capitol.“Storming the Capitol. Pray for us all,” Bennett wrote in a Facebook post provided to federal authorities by a tipster.Capitol Rioter and ‘Straight Pride’ Troll Stiffs Lawyer, Hits New Rally While Out on BailAccording to social media posts and her personal website, Williams is a lifestyle coach, a natural health enthusiast, “all American,” and a musician passionate about “living every day with purpose.” Her site says she started a “home-based business” at 18, and received “the equivalent of a degree from The School of Hard Knocks—if there even is such an accreditation.”“From a very young age, Elizabeth has known that there is a big purpose for her existence on earth and that she is destined to do great things, and be an influencer to leaders,” her website “Life with Rose,” states, adding that she released her first album in 2018.Her website states that, starting in 2008, Williams built a “network of health-minded families” and is a “seasoned educator in the area of essential oils, natural supplements, exercise, and conscious food sourcing” and an advocate of the “5 Key Elements of a Balanced Life.”In her last blog post, dated the day before she was arrested, Williams provided her clients with several “spring cleaning tips” without being “too hard on yourself.” She also posted essential oil and lifestyle tips on her Instagram. Criminal Complaint But while Williams seemed focused on internal healing, her boyfriend seemed focused on posting about QAnon. The complaint states that at least four tipsters who helped identity Bennett said he posted often about the conspiracy theory, which posits that Trump is working to bring down a cabal of violent, baby-eating Democrats.One tipster, who didn’t personally know Bennett but had been “routinely” looking at his social media posts in the months leading up to Jan. 6, described the posts as “more combative” than others.Prior to the riot, the complaint says, the tipster said he saw “Bennett make numerous posts encouraging people to gather and attend events in Washington, D.C.” and “posted that he would be present.” Two other people told authorities they saw Bennett post a video and a post when he entered the Capitol, including one that said “patriots [going] to war.”“CAPITOL WAS STORMED. I DO BELIEVE A PATRIOT WAS SHOT. WE LOST A FEMALE,” Bennett wrote in one Facebook post, alongside a video where Williams is clearly seen. “There was Ant-ifa instigators. But I saw no severe violence. And certainly not from the right.”“WE are safe and nursing one wounded warrior with us who took not one but two flashbangs to the leg and then face,” he added. “TODAY WAS A REVOLUTIONARY MESSAGE. WE WON’T GO AWAY. WE WILL FIND VICTORY.” Criminal Complaint Another video provided to the FBI “appeared to have been copied from Bennett’s Facebook page and [showed] Bennett and Williams entering the U.S. Capitol, in the Capitol Crypt, and in the gallery of the Senate Chamber,” the complaint states.“Bennett appeared to have deleted most or all of the posts he made about the [riot] within 24 hours of the event,” prosecutors added.Williams and Bennett were released on bond.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gucci heiress says Al Pacino plays her father 'like an overweight thug' in new Lady Gaga film

    A scion of the Gucci fashion dynasty has criticised the choice of Al Pacino to play her father in a film about a notorious family murder that stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Patricia Gucci, who was born in Britain, accused filmmakers of portraying her father Aldo Gucci as “a diminutive, overweight thug”, saying that in real life he was “tall, slender, and blue-eyed.” The film, directed by Sir Ridley Scott, is due for release in November. “In the movie, he is played by Al Pacino, the actor known for his role in The Godfather as a mobster and Scarface as a drug dealer, stigmatizing generations of Italians and Latinos,” Ms Gucci wrote after seeing photos from the set of the film, which is being shot in Rome, Milan, Lake Como and the Italian Alps. House of Gucci is based on the true story of her cousin, Maurizio Gucci, who was shot dead by a hit man in the foyer of his office in 1995. The assassination was ordered by Mr Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, whom he had left for another woman.

  • SpaceX's new Starship rocket prototype exploded at the end of a test flight yet again, sending debris flying

    SN11 is the fourth Starship prototype that hasn't launched and landed completely smoothly. SpaceX still needs to nail this landing.

  • Donald Trump launches website for personal office

    Donald and Melania Trump set up website to 'preserve the magnificent legacy' of the 45th president's administration.

  • St. Paul murder-suicide puts renewed focus on domestic violence during pandemic

    A recent murder-suicide in St. Paul has brought renewed attention to an apparent increase in domestic violence during the pandemic. Driving the news: Bao Yang, a nurse and mother of two, was killed by her ex-boyfriend on March 20 following months of harassment, as The Pioneer Press reported.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Her slaying was the latest in a series of domestic homicides in St. Paul in recent months, including a triple homicide of a mother and her two juvenile children. The big picture: Advocates for survivors and victims have raised the alarm that increased isolation and restricted access to public resources and spaces in the pandemic are making things worse."The pandemic, stay-at-home orders, all of those things don't cause someone to be abusive, but it can escalate the abusive situations," Becky Smith, communications director for Violence Free Minnesota, told Axios. By the numbers: Calls, texts and chats to the statewide Day One crisis hotline went up as COVID-19 restrictions tightened.In St. Paul, reports of domestic incidents were up 33% in 2020, per the St. Paul Police Department. As of mid-March, they were 4.5% higher than this time in 2020. What's happening: A St. Paul Police spokesman said the department is working closely with survivor services and county and city attorneys to try to "break the cycle of abuse." Advocates, meanwhile, are pushing for more than $10 million in new state funding for survivor support and prevention programs.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will ban coronavirus 'vaccine passports' in the state

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would block Florida businesses from requiring vaccine passports as President Biden pushes for a national program.

  • Woman’s body found in car pulled from lake 2 months after she vanished, Ohio cops say

    She was last seen with a 20-year-old man. His body was found the day before, police say.

  • Georgia sued for third time over voting restrictions as Delta, Coke face boycott calls

    Civil rights groups intensified their legal fight against Georgia's new voting restrictions with a third federal lawsuit, while Atlanta-based corporations Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co continued to face boycott calls from activists who say they need to do more to oppose the law. The Republican-backed law, which Governor Brian Kemp signed last week, strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, gave lawmakers the power to take over local elections, sharply limited the use of ballot drop boxes, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a misdemeanor for members of the public to offer food and water to voters waiting in line. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta late on Monday called the law racially discriminatory and "an attack on democracy itself".