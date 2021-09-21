Federal judge gives 130-month sentence to Somerset man

Sep. 21—A Somerset man who pleaded guilty in May to federal drug charges has been sentenced to 130 months (10 years, 10 months) in prison.

Tyler T. Rose, 28, pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Substance Containing Methamphetamine.

As part of the plea agreement, two further charges have been dropped: Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking and Felon In Possession of a Firearm.

As part of his sentence, Rose must participate in the Residential Drug Abuse Program while in prison, and he must undergo five years of supervised release.

Rose stated in the plea agreement that on November 26, 2019, he possessed 50 grams or more of a substance containing meth with the intent to distribute it.

The plea agreement stated that a confidential informant contacted law enforcement about a potential transaction with Rose, in which Rose asked the informant to transfer about eight grams of meth to a buyer at a Somerset hotel.

Under surveillance from law enforcement, Rose met with the informant and gave that person the drug.

When law enforcement searched Rose's vehicle, they found four ounces of meth, baggies, a digital scale and $1,581 in cash.