Federal judge is giving Capitol rioters higher sentences

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has been giving participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot higher sentences than those sought by prosecutors, citing the necessity of consequences for taking part in the insurrection, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday sentenced two cousins who'd entered the Capitol and taken selfies on Jan. 6 to 45 days in jail—more than two weeks longer than the 30 days sought by the prosecution, according to Reuters.

  • On Tuesday, Chutkan sentenced another Capitol rioter to two weeks in jail and 60 hours of community service, even though prosecutors had recommended a probation sentence, per AP.

  • Last week Chutkan sentenced another rioter to 45 days in jail for a misdemeanor charge, marking the first time a Capitol rioter received a sentence harsher than the one asked for by prosecutors, according to Reuters.

What they're saying: "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of their hearings, per Reuters.

The big picture: More than 670 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot, and over 90 have pled guilty so far, according to Business Insider.

  • At least 17 of those defendants have been sentenced, noted Reuters.

