Federal judge halts Texas from enforcing sweeping state immigration laws passed last year

A federal judge in Austin says the state of Texas is not allowed to enforce a new set of immigration laws the state Legislature passed last year, issuing a ruling Thursday enjoining Senate Bill 4 from going into effect next week.

After a hearing earlier this month in which federal prosecutors drove their argument that immigration enforcement is well beyond the purview of state governments, Judge David Ezra of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas agreed with those constitutional concerns.

"Several factors warrant an injunction," Ezra wrote in his ruling to enjoin SB 4. "First, the Supremacy Clause and Supreme Court precedent affirm that states may not exercise immigration enforcement power except as authorized by the federal government."

Passed by the Legislature during a special session in November, SB 4 creates a series of penalties for anyone suspected of coming into Texas from Mexico other than through a legal international port of entry. The penalties range from a Class B misdemeanor to a second-degree felony.

SB 4, which was set to go into effect Tuesday, would require people accused of illegally crossing the state's southern border to either accept a magistrate judge's deportation order or face a second-degree felony charge for noncompliance.

Federal prosecutors filed their lawsuit against the state in January, and joined previous suits filed late last year challenging SB 4 by the ACLU, ACLU of Texas, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, American Gateways, the Texas Civil Rights Project and the County of El Paso.

“El Paso County applauds the court’s clear confirmation today that immigration policies rest solely under Federal jurisdiction, and the state of Texas’ interference with the U.S. Constitution will not be tolerated," said Iliana Holguin, an El Paso County Commissioner, in a statement after the ruling. "A piecemeal approach from individual states on federal matters such as immigration enforcement would put an undue burden on local taxpayers, while opening the door to potential civil rights violations for border residents and immigrants alike.”

Ezra similarly indicated further concerns over conflicting provisions between SB 4 and federal immigration law, which would be "to the detriment of the United States’ foreign relations and treaty obligations."

Striking against the heart of Texas' argument laid out earlier this month by Ryan Walters, chief of special litigation in the attorney general's office, Ezra said an influx of migrants and immigration surges do not invoke the meaning of an invasion and Texas would not be engaging in its limited war powers by enforcing SB 4.

Additional issues with the law could frustrate the asylum processes and allow for the incarceration of noncitizens prior to removal, making it substantially harder for those noncitizens to apply for asylum after entering the country, Ezra wrote.

The Attorney General's Office did not respond Thursday to a Statesman request for comment on the ruling.

Previously acknowledging the intense political backdrop of the issue, Ezra's ruling is being released on the same day that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to separately visit the Texas-Mexico border.

"Finally, to allow Texas to permanently supersede federal directives on the basis of an invasion would amount to nullification of federal law and authority—a notion that is antithetical to the Constitution and has been unequivocally rejected by federal courts since the Civil War," Ezra wrote.

During the February hearing on SB 4, Ezra told the court he expected to make an expedited ruling as to maintain a status quo ahead of the law taking its initial effect on March 5, allowing ongoing court considerations and subsequent appeals to occur without activating its provisions.

