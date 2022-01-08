Federal judge hears arguments in UF academic freedom case, no decision yet

Tigert Hall on the University of Florida campus

A lawsuit challenging the University of Florida’s conflict of interest policy as unconstitutional made it through the first round of questions Friday from a federal judge who denied the university’s request to have the case thrown out.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker spent more than two hours quizzing the attorneys for both the university and the faculty, who filed a request for injunctive relief after they were denied permission to testify in cases challenging state laws. The hearing will resume next week.

More coverage: How a Florida university system 'stacked' with mega-donors became 'blatantly political'

UF’s lawyers argued that the request for an injunction is moot since the policy has been modified to establish a “presumption” that requests to participate in trials as expert witnesses or submit friends of the courts brief.

“We continue to maintain that the lawsuit is moot, and that the plaintiffs lack standing,” said Christopher Bartolomucci, a Washington D.C. lawyer representing UF President Kent Fuchs, Provost Joe Glover and the university board of trustees.

“They still have to prove as plaintiffs actual and imminent irreparable injury,” he said, adding that the only real injury to faculty is being denied permission to testify or conduct some other outside activity if it conflicts with their jobs as UF faculty.

UF lawsuit continues: Federal judge refuses to toss University of Florida professors’ First Amendment lawsuit

More: Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz 'troubled' by reports over UF's academic freedom policies

More: University of Florida opens investigation after report claims pressure against COVID-19 research

Sharon Wright Austin, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at the University of Florida College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

David A. O'Neil, a Washington D.C. lawyer representing the six faculty suing to stop the university from implementing the policy, said the injunction is needed because the university still retains broad discretion to deny requests deemed to conflict with university interests. The changes to policy merely codifies what it has already been doing, he said.

Story continues

“UF has faculty who are leading experts who want to speak on issues existential to our nation’s fundamental issues. The First Amendment gives them that right, and defendants want to interfere with that,” O’Neil said.

The university wants to silence those viewpoints "because they fear that the opinions will anger the State’s political leaders," he added. "What is perhaps most alarming, is that the University believes it is perfectly entitled to suppress faculty speech in this way.

Daniel A. Smith, Professor & Chair, Department of Political Science, University of Florida

"The University is wrong, and it must be stopped, not only because it is chilling the speech of its own faculty, but also because, if this is allowed to continue, it will pave the way for similar intrusions on free expression at other top research universities."

Walker agreed that it appears the university is only going to allow such activities under limited circumstances "unless it's a hot potato."

Expert testimony denial brings public outcry, investigation

Three political science professors — Sharon Austin, Daniel Smith and Michael McDonald — filed the suit after they were denied permission to provide expert testimony in a case challenging new state election laws that place restrictions on voting by mail, among other things.

Administrators denied them permission, saying their actions were adverse to the university’s interests because they went against the executive branch of state government.

Academic freedom: University of Florida president responds as objections mount over academic freedom, political meddling

The controversy placed the state’s flagship university, which just achieved top five status among all public universities, in an unwelcome critical spotlight and sparked an investigation by the university’s accreditation board.

Facing a huge public outcry and an investigation by the university’s accreditation organization, UF administrators reversed track and allowed the faculty to testify after all, and made some minor amendments to the conflict of interest policy.

Two law professors later joined the suit after they were told they needed permission to file friend of the court briefs in a case challenging another state law requiring felons to pay all their court fees and fines before they could apply to have their voting rights restored.

And a medical professor who was denied permission to testify on the governor’s COVID-19 policies joined the suit.

Their claim is that the university’s success and status as a top five public university is tied to maintaining a favorable status with the governor and Legislature to continue to get the funding needed to hire top faculty and build state of the art facilities.

O'Neil said it was clear from statements made by Fuchs and UF Board of Trustees Chairman Mori Hosseini that faculty conduct offensive to the governor and Legislature wouldn't be tolerated.

“Maybe it’s just a coinkydink, but suddenly the rules have changed and they are not allowed to give expert testimony,” Walker said.

"This has never been an issue on people testifying about pesticide, salt water intrusion, development of oyster beds in Apalachicola Bay or the thousands of times professors have offered expert testimony."

Jeffrey Schweers is a capital bureau reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida. Contact Schweers at jschweers@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @jeffschweers.

Subscribe today using the link at the top of the page and never miss a story.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Federal judge hears arguments in UF academic freedom case