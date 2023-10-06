Federal judge hears case filed by Christian preschool against Colo. UPK program
A federal lawsuit against Colorado's Universal Preschool (UPK) Program made its way before a judge on Thursday.
A federal lawsuit against Colorado's Universal Preschool (UPK) Program made its way before a judge on Thursday.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
SpaceX is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations that the company pays women and minority employees less than their white and male colleagues. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by SpaceX engineer Ashley Foltz, who says she was hired at a salary of $92,000, even though men with similar or less experience were offered as much as $115,000. According to her LinkedIn, Ashley was hired in September 2022 as a propulsion engineer.
Even by Bears standards, Chase Claypool's tenure was a disaster.
Justin Fields had his best game as a passer against the Broncos in Week 3.
Enos didn't appreciate students questioning why he went into shotgun on fourth-and-1.
"You put us in the history books as the dumbest call in football history."
“It’s going to be the best one in the WNBA, without question," Ishbia said.
Thus goes the central premise of deterrence theory, which says it is the credible threat of aggression — not the use of aggression — that will ensure states avoid war. This theory has dominated much of America’s strategic thinking over the past 50-plus years, but new technologies and new adversaries threaten to upend the status quo. For the first time, China has started to outpace the U.S. in critical weapons programs — the country developed a new type of weapon called a hypersonic glide vehicle as early as 2014, which can strike Taipei and the Taiwan Strait in about 20 minutes from the country’s strategic bases in the South China Sea.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
When should you purchase 9 karat gold? This jewelry TikTok creator breaks it all down. The post What is 9K gold, and what should you look for in this type of vintage jewelry? appeared first on In The Know.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will try to force Elon Musk to testify over his Twitter stock purchases. The federal agency charged with regulating securities markets is currently investigating Musk for allegedly violating securities laws when he bought Twitter shares before buying the social media platform, which he has since renamed X. Buying Twitter stock before acquiring the company could mean Musk was guilty of insider trading, market manipulation or even violation for fair market disclosure.
“I want the fans to know that I’m human, just like everyone else.”
Better than Black Friday: Score legendary discounts (up to 60% off!) on Echo Dots, Ring cams. Blink and more.
Tuesday’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a remarkable moment in American politics — and the next several weeks could be just as wild.
Life insurance riders are optional coverage you can add to your policy, covering a greater array of needs and situations. We explain the most common ones.
Cam Rising helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 titles, but he hasn't been able to play this season.
Lewis, the $180 8-foot tall ghoul with a jack-o'-lantern for a head from Target, is 2023's hottest Halloween decoration.
By raising interest rates to tackle inflation, the Fed has made it more costly to finance government debt, alarming deficit hawks.
WK Kellogg is determined to put its more-than-a-century-old cereal business on the right track after its split with Kellanova.
More than 75k employees of Kaiser Permanente are on strike. Patients share how it's impacting them, while health care workers explain why they're on strike.