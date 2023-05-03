Federal judge imposes home arrest on "extremist" Mancelona man

May 3—GRAND RAPIDS — Prosecutors will appeal a federal judge's decision not to revoke an Antrim County man's bond after they say he engaged in "disturbing" and "extremist" behavior, violated bond and should be jailed.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent on Monday instead imposed home detention on Terrence Wayne VanOchten, 56, of Mancelona, and prohibited him from using computers or the Internet.

VanOchten has been free on an unsecured $20,000 bond since being indicted May 14, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, for possession of unregistered destructive devices, a 10-year felony, court records show.

Prosecutors state in court documents that, since his release, VanOchten, who is awaiting a June 27 trial, has possessed a blowgun, a pellet rifle, components of an AR-15 rifle, a crossbow, a samurai sword, ammunition and body armor.

Tiffany Brown, a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, on Tuesday confirmed the office's plans to appeal.

VanOchten, previously of Rapid City, came to the attention of law enforcement in August 2022, court records show, when Kalkaska County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated VanOchten standing in his front doorway and firing a handgun.

Deputies said they spied an AR-15 assault-style rifle in VanOchten's garage that appeared to have been illegally modified. After executing search warrants, officers found three metal pipe bombs, manuals for manufacturing explosive devices and a large room where other weapons and military equipment were stored, court records show.

"These included assault rifles, a grenade launcher, a semiautomatic shotgun, a sniper rifle, semiautomatic pistols, knives, a helmet, body armor, (a) uniform, and embroidered name tapes reading 'VANOCHTEN' and 'U.S. ARMY,'" a court document filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils R. Kessler states.

VanOchten, federal prosecutors said, has no affiliation with the U.S. Army.

Vital records, however, show an extended family relative of VanOchten's, the similarly-named "Terry Joseph VanOchten," served as an army corporal, was killed in action in Vietnam in 1970, awarded the silver star and is listed on the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

It's unclear whether the uniform or name tapes belonged to this deceased relative.

VanOchten on Aug. 29, 2022, pleaded guilty in Kalkaska County District Court to a charge of possessing a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, paid a $1,000 fine and was sentenced to 180 days of probation.

His guilty plea required VanOchten to forfeit the handgun, a Glock pistol, that officers said he used in the incident and to attend an alcohol treatment program.

While on still on probation, court records show, Kalkaska County deputies were again called to VanOchten's home on Nov. 4, 2022, where they found him drinking alcohol and "dressed in full combat gear with an AR-15 rifle."

"During the past year, his obsession with firearms has become very radical and he started obtaining automatic weapons in excess," Sandra VanOchten said in a court filing.

"Terrence has also started wearing military style uniforms/fatigues, including full 'war' gear, including helmet, bulletproof vest, and military radio," she said.

Sandra VanOchten in this filing went on to explain how, at one point, her husband retrieved a rifle in a case from the basement, carried it into the bedroom and "cocked" the gun as she turned to walk away.

This prompted 87th-B District Court Judge Lynne Buday, on Nov. 9, 2022, to sign a personal protection order sought by Sandra VanOchten that bars VanOchten from the Rapid City residence.

A federal grand jury later issued an indictment for VanOchten and he was arrested March 21, 2021, in Kalkaska by a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, although it is unclear how or when the case was elevated from district to federal court.

VanOchten's attorney, Sean Tilton, did not return a call or message seeking comment; Kalkaska County Sheriff Patrick Whiteford is out of the office this week and Undersheriff David Wagner, citing the ongoing nature of the case, said he could not discuss details.

Kalkaska County Prosecutor Ryan Ziegler said it was his understanding local law enforcement contacted the FBI and the ATF after they'd seen the extent of VanOchten's weapons cache.

Federal prosecutors on March 24 had asked the court to impose strict bond conditions, including that VanOchten's location be monitored, that he have no contact with potential witnesses and that he transfer his firearms and other weapons to a responsible person.

By then, VanOchten had moved to Mancelona and, on April 4, a probation officer visited VanOchten there, where VanOchten told the officer he had a blowgun and a pellet rifle and agreed to remove these items from his residence.

An ATF agent on April 12 reported that VanOchten had just surrendered thousands of rounds of .223-caliber rifle ammunition, hundreds of rounds of pistol and shotgun ammunition and body armor, to a family member.

Finally, on April 20, officers with a federal search warrant found rifle ammunition in VanOchten's home and found a crossbow and a samurai sword in his vehicle, which prompted the May 1 hearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent.

Federal prosecutors at the hearing called an ATF agent and Sandra VanOchten to testify, and argued that VanOchten should be jailed, although the judge disagreed and instead tightened bond conditions.

A final pre-trial conference is scheduled in Grand Rapids June 20.