Federal judge indefinitely postpones Trump's election meddling trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York Supreme Court on January 11, 2024 in New York City.

A federal judge has postponed the election subversion trial of former US president Donald Trump while his appeal plays out in court.

The trial was set to begin on 4 March, but will now be delayed indefinitely, Judge Tanya Chutkan said on Friday.

The case is over Mr Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

His lawyers have argued that he should not face criminal charges because he was a sitting president at the time.

The Republican frontrunner for president in November's election was charged last year over his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The case could be delayed for several months as the appeal process plays out.

Currently a panel of three federal appeals judges is weighing Mr Trump's argument that presidents are immune from prosecution for possible crimes committed while they are in office, even after they leave the White House. It could rule as early as next week.

The case is widely expected to end up before the US Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a 6-3 majority.

Experts have said it could have a profound effect on the future of the American presidency and what is allowable by an individual who holds the office.

The four counts in the indictment were: conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against the rights of citizens.

Mr Trump, 77, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has accused the Justice Department and the Biden administration of political persecution.

He also faces three other criminal trials. One is related to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia.

Another is related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office, and the third is related to an alleged hush-money payment Mr Trump made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

With the delay of the federal election subversion case, Mr Trump's first criminal trial will be over the alleged 2016 hush money payments, which is slated for 25 March in New York.