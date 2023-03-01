Federal judge issues new charges for Goshen massacre suspect in ‘Operation Nightmare’

A federal judge Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the January massacre of six people in Goshen, charging him with assault on federal officer as he was taken into custody on Feb. 3 during a series of police raids.

Angel Uriarte, 35, is accused of firing a handgun at an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent during one of the raids. He was wounded by return fire during the incident and taken to a hospital.

Six counts of murder

Uriarte, of Goshen, and 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia were arrested in the raids and each are charged with six counts of murder after the six victims, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby — were killed by gunmen Jan. 16 in Goshen in a in a cartel-style massacre.

Authorities believe the men, along with two people killed in the murders, have Norteño and Sureño gang ties, respectively, and that the shooting may have been part of a rivalry.

“Operation Nightmare”

Additional raids were launched in the last week in February in what is being called “Operation Nightmare.” More than 97 homes and 23 prison cells were searched.

In addition to the assault charge, Uriarte is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson said of the shooting: “During service of these warrants, the defendant responded by shooting at ATF agents. Our team responded with an appropriate level of force to disarm and take the defendant into custody.”

Federal court documents say as the warrant for Uriarte was being served, Uriarte ran from a house and fired three rounds at agents. He was wounded as agents fired back.

20 years in prison

Uriarte could face up to 20 years in prison on the assault charge and a minimum of 10 years for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, he faces 15 years in prison.