This article contains a discussion and description of sexual assault and sexual violence. If you or someone you know experienced sexual violence, you can call La Piñon's 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 575-526-3437 or go to www.lapinon.org.

LAS CRUCES – Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that a Las Cruces man was accused of forcing himself on a child at Young Park.

Shah Mahmood Selab, 35, is accused of enticement of a child. According to an affidavit written by a Homeland Security Investigations agent, Las Cruces Police Department received a call on Aug. 12 about a man forcing himself on a 12-year-old boy at Young Park.

The boy told forensic interviewers that Salab called him over to a park bench and began showing him pornographic images. The boy said Selab then began molesting him. As the boy attempted to leave the area, he said Salab punched his face twice before trying to lure him into his truck.

The boy said he managed to lock himself in the park's restroom and tried calling 911. But the call wouldn't go through, the boy told interviewers. He said that Salab managed to unlock the stall door and grab him.

Again, the boy tried to leave, but he said Salab managed to hold him down and hit him. The boy said Salab then molested him again. The boy was able to escape when Salab stepped into a stall, he told interviewers.

The HSI agent said that the boy had visible bruising on his face during the forensic interview.

A federal judge ordered Salab remain in jail until his trial is resolved.

Others are reading:

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Federal judge jails man accused of molesting boy at Young Park