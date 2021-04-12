A federal judge was killed in a hit-and-run by a woman with the last name Snape who later yelled that she was Harry Potter, police say

The junction between North Ocean Boulevard and Spanish River Park in Boca Raton, near Fort Lauderdale, where the fatal hit-and-run happened. Google Maps

Nastasia Snape, 23, ran down Sandra Feuerstein, 75, near Fort Lauderdale on Friday, police say.

Snape crashed her car and told medics that she thought she was Harry Potter, according to reports.

Snape is charged with with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and vehicular homicide.

A federal judge was killed in a hit-and-run by a Florida woman named Nastasia Snape who later told medics that she was Harry Potter, police have said.

Snape, 23, swerved onto the pavement and hit New York Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, while driving Friday morning near Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, the Palm Beach Post reported, citing a statement from Boca Raton Police.

A 6-year-old boy, named by Bloomberg as Anthony Ovchinnikov, was also injured but has since been released from the hospital.

Snape fled the scene of the incident, only to crash at an intersection five miles north of Delray Beach, police said.

Police located Snape and found she "begin to convulse or have seizure-like movements," the Post said.

When medics attempted to transfer Snape to an ambulance she "began to scream and fight with medics stating that she was 'Harry Potter,'" police said, per the Post.

In the emergency room, officials found a bottle among Snape's possession labelled "THC cannabis" and a drug called T salts, police said.

T salts are "commonly known to cause erratic excited delirium-like behavior," police said in their report, according to the Post.

Snape initially told police she had been in a crash but then said "I wasn't in a crash" when asked about it, the Post said.

Nastasia Snape. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Snape was booked into Palm Beach County Jail on Saturday.

She has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and vehicular homicide, the Post said.

Feuerstein was a US District Court Judge for the Eastern District of New York and appointed by President George W. Bush in 2003.

