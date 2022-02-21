Federal judge in Maine reflects on his impact after 40 years on the bench

Feb. 21—U.S. District Judge D. Brock Hornby's favorite part of his job has been talking with jurors after trials conclude.

"We don't talk about the case but how they feel about the process," he said recently. "Jurors often tell me that their service reaffirmed their faith in the American justice system."

Hornby, 77, of Cape Elizabeth will retire at the end of the month after 40 years serving that justice system from the bench.

As a federal judge, Hornby has overseen thousands of criminal and civil cases, while bringing humility and a sense of fairness to the bench, according to colleagues. His cases have ranged from those that made headlines to one that helped change stringent federal sentencing guidelines from being mandatory to being recommended, allowing judges more discretion in sentencing defendants.

He applied that discretion in the last sentencing he oversaw from the bench on Thursday, in which he issued the shortest sentence possible for a man convicted of drug crimes but who had become sober and a leader in his recovery community.

Hornby also successfully worked to implement reduced sentences in crack cocaine cases, for which prison terms were far longer than they were for those convicted of possessing or trafficking powdered cocaine.

Hornby also presided over cases that put him in the media spotlight.

In 1998, the judge sentenced a former Maine State Police trooper to six months of home confinement after he was convicted of selling stolen championship rings belonging to Ted Williams to settle a gambling debt. Hornby ordered him to return the rings to Williams' family.

The defendant believed the rings — one honoring the 1986 Boston Red Sox American League Championship, another a 1946 Red Sox commemorative American League championship ring — had been abandoned by John Henry Williams, the late Boston Red Sox slugger's son and a longtime friend of the defendant's.

Ten years later, Hornby threw out a lawsuit filed by the then-Lewiston school superintendent against Fox News, saying the network acted unprofessionally but without malice when it unwittingly reported the superintendent's quote from an online parody as an actual quote from the administrator.

The case was an outgrowth of a prank in 2007 at Lewiston Middle School in which students tossed ham onto a table where Somali students were sitting, knowing the Muslims would be offended.

Hornby concluded that the network was unprofessional in reporting false and "outrageous quotations" without confirming their accuracy, but did not act out of malice, the standard for winning a slander or libel lawsuit against a media outlet.

A native of Manitoba, Canada, Hornby earned his bachelor's degree in English and history from the University of Western Ontario and graduated from Harvard Law School in 1969. The next year, he began teaching at the University of Virginia Law School. He moved to Maine in 1974 to practice law in Portland.

He became a citizen the year he moved to Maine at a time when law school graduates who weren't American citizens could not practice law in any U.S. state.

Hornby served as U.S. Magistrate judge in Portland and Bangor from 1982 to 1988. He then served on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court for two years.

President George H.W. Bush nominated him to the U.S. District Court in 1990 on the recommendation of U.S. Sen. William Cohen, a Republican, to replace the late Conrad Cyr, who had been elevated to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

The judge earned many accolades over the years, and his colleagues regard him as humble, patient and wise, with an admirable sense of humor.

"It has been observed that federal judges can strut while sitting down," U.S District Judge Lance Walker said Friday. "Judge Hornby has every reason to strut given his intellect and national reputation. But instead, he is humble and graceful. Kindness and decency are as critical to good judging as is a deep understanding of the law."

U.S. District Judge Jon Levy noted that Hornby uses the first person "I" in his legal writing rather than the third person "the court." Hornby's writing, Levy said, "reflects his profound commitment to the rule of law."

U.S. District Judge John Woodcock said the retiring judge "possesses a unique insight into the sometimes intractable puzzles the law presents."

And U.S. District Judge Nancy Torreson, the first woman to hold a lifetime federal judgeship in Maine, said she always had a supportive friend in Hornby.

"I will forever appreciate him for that," she said.

U.S. District Judge George Singal, who is also a naturalized citizen, said Hornby displayed "a constant desire to ensure that those who he judged would in the end believe they received a fair and just hearing."

In retirement, Hornby and his wife plan to travel the world with frequent stops on the West Coast to visit their grandchildren.