Federal judge makes some documents public in federal criminal case against Marilyn Mosby

Some previously sealed documents in the criminal case against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will become public after a federal judge sided with The Baltimore Sun and other news outlets who requested the court revisit its decision to seal certain filings.

Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby partially approved the news outlets’ requests in a ruling Thursday, ordering the clerk of court to unseal four documents while keeping others closed from public view. The Sun, the Maryland Daily Record and The Baltimore Banner filed the request in late April.

Mosby, through her attorney A. Scott Bolden, filed a motion in support of unsealing some of the documents, which is what Griggsby approved.

Mosby is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on loan applications in order to purchase two Florida vacation homes: an eight-bedroom rental near Disney World and a condo on the state’s Gulf Coast.

She and her lawyers have maintained her innocence, claiming federal prosecutors are racist and coming after her for political reasons.

The two-term Democrat also is running for reelection, with the primary scheduled for June 19. Her trial is slated to begin in September.

The news outlets filed a motion to intervene in the case because of the belief courts are meant to be open to the public, and that Mosby’s high profile and pending reelection meant an increased public scrutiny of the case.

“It is difficult to conceive of many cases in this area with a greater public interest in transparency than this one,” attorneys for the news outlets wrote. “This is a highly public criminal trial assessing the potential fraud and perjury of not merely a political figure, but the chief law enforcement official for the City of Baltimore.”

Griggsby’s decision to keep certain documents sealed is to ensure Mosby’s right to a fair trial is not harmed.

“The Court also specifically finds in this case that there is a substantial probability that the Defendant’s interest in a fair trial as guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment would be harmed if the document at issue and the materials referenced therein were to be made public at this time,” Griggsby wrote.

The papers being made public are exhibits Bolden filed to support Mosby’s motion for a status conference between her, prosecutors and the judge. That conference occurred March 30.

The newly public documents were not available as of noon Wednesday.

