Federal judge nixes Darian Jarrott lawsuit as state court moves toward settlement

LAS CRUCES – A federal judge sided with federal officials last week, saying that a federal agency can not be held liable in the shooting death of a New Mexico State Police officer.

The judge dismissed a lawsuit on Wednesday filed by the widow of Darian Jarrott, who was killed by Omar Cueva on Feb. 4, 2021, along Interstate 10 near Deming during a traffic stop. Las Cruces police killed Cueva after a second shootout on the freeway near Las Cruces.

After the incident, Jarrott's widow, Gabriella Jarrott, filed lawsuits against New Mexico State Police in state court and Homeland Security Investigations in federal court, alleging the agencies were partly responsible for Jarrott's death. The lawsuits said that officials failed to adequately inform Jarrott about Cueva even though they had reason to believe he was willing to kill police officers.

The dismissal comes a few weeks after a state court moved forward with accepting a settlement. Court filings in that matter show that the parties held a settlement hearing on July 17 and appointed another lawyer to oversee the interests of Jarrott's children, who are named as potential recipients of the settlement.

But back in federal court, U.S. District Judge Kea Riggs found that the government was immune in the case.

"The Federal Tort Claims Act waives the United States' sovereign immunity for certain tort claims," Riggs wrote. "However, Defendant asserts that sovereign immunity has not been waived here due to the 'discretionary function' exception."

The Federal Tort Claims Act sets procedures for suing the federal government in some instances and waives the federal government's blanket immunity (known as sovereign immunity). But this has some exceptions, including the 'discretionary function' exception.

In this case, Riggs found that HSI agents acted on their judgment (thus performing a 'discretionary function') when they allegedly held back information that could've better informed Jarrott.

