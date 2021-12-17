Federal judge ordered Fort Pierce man to serve probation for activities at U.S. Capitol Jan. 6

A Fort Pierce man who video recorded mobs of protesters inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was ordered to serve three years of probation a federal judge in the District of Columbia ruled Friday during a sentencing hearing.

Anthony “Tony” Mariotto, 53, had faced a maximum punishment of six months in prison after pleading guilty Sept. 24 to a misdemeanor count of “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.”

As part of a plea deal, federal prosecutors agreed to drop four related misdemeanor charges filed after Mariotto’s Jan. 22 arrest in Fort Pierce by FBI special agents who’d been tipped to Jan. 6 videos he posted online.

He documented his time inside the Capitol in cell phone video and in a selfie photo taken inside the Senate Gallery he posted on his Facebook account that he later deleted, court records show.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said what happened at the Capitol was “wrong, and undermines us as a nation when we let our emotions get to the point where we're willing to engage in the type of things that occurred on January 6.

“And that's what makes it so difficult for me, because … I've been doing this job for almost 40 years and I do think that punishment is appropriate,” he said. “Because if you don't punish people, when they do crimes, and people take the attitude, well, why not do it if there's no consequences for doing it.”

Walton further ordered Mariotto to pay a $5,000 fine, restitution of $500 and perform 250 hours of community service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley C. Nielsen during the hearing and in court papers sought a split sentence for Mariotto, including four months of incarceration followed by 36 months of probation and $500 in restitution.

Nielsen argued that while Mariotto was not violent during the estimated 20 minutes he remained inside the Capitol, he stood by and video recorded multiple attacks against police officers.

Mariotto in court expressed remorse for being inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I do apologize. I know you hear this every day and people are remorseful or whatever, but I sincerely mean it, I feel like crap,” he said. “It's my first protest. I got caught up in the moment, I understand I ran my mouth, I get it. But I would never do anything to anybody, and I never undermined me going in there.”

His lawyer, Edward D. Reagan, had urged Walton to sentence Mariotto to a year of probation, community service and a fine.

