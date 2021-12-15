Federal judge orders prison for attorney Douglas Long in income tax evasion case

CAMDEN – Former Cumberland County Democratic Party Chairman Douglas M. Long was sentenced in U.S. District Court here on Tuesday to a 14-month prison term for evading taxes on income from his politically connected law firm.

Judge Noel L. Hillman also ordered Long to pay $269,736 in restitution and fined him $10,000. Additionally, the judge ordered a three-year period of supervised release.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Long had avoided paying more than $250,000 in income tax. No date was set for Long to start his prison term.

Long, 55, of Upper Deerfield Township, had pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in April 2020. He was released pending sentencing, which originally was set for late 2020 but was repeatedly postponed.

Investigators concluded the tax evasion efforts took place from 2012 through 2015. Long, also a one-term county freeholder, was managing partner of Long & Marmero LLP, a firm based in Woodbury during that four-year period.

Previously, federal officials have said Long directed his bookkeeper to conceal his income “by misclassifying monies paid from the law firm’s bank accounts” as "business expenses." The money was used to meet personal expenses, including tuition for his children, utilities, service fees, and student loan repayments for himself and his wife.

“During those tax years, Long received in excess of approximately $800,000 in income from the law firm that he intentionally failed to report to the IRS on his Forms 1040, including approximately $368,000 for tax year 2014,” according to the "information," or charging document, filed against Long.

“This resulted in substantial, unreported income taxes due and owing to the United States for each of these tax years, which, in total, exceeded $250,000, including approximately $120,000 for tax year 2014,” the document states.

Federal officials said Long had primary control over his firm's finances at the time.

In a 2015 interview, Long said his firm represented more than 50 municipalities in New Jersey in some capacity.

Honig credited the investigation to special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez, and special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce P. Keller of the Special Prosecutions Division in Newark represented the government in the prosecution.

Long was represented by Morristown attorney William J. Hughes Jr.

