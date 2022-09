Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has withdrawn the subpoena it issued to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and email vendor Salesforce Inc, the Washington Post reported on Friday. The subpoena sought analytics information on email campaigns for former President Donald Trump, his campaign and the RNC, the Post said, adding that attorneys for Salesforce and the RNC were informed of the withdrawal this week.