Federal judge refuses to reduce Charlie Tan's 20-year prison sentence

Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·2 min read

A federal judge has refused to reduce the 20-sentence of Charles "Charlie" Tan, who in 2015 fatally shot his father at their Pittsford home.

An appellate lawyer had argued that Tan's attorneys, James Nobles and Brian DeCarolis, failed to give him sufficient representation because they did not detail numerous allegations of abuse within the Tan household. But in a ruling released Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Frederick Scullin Jr. said the attorneys had been vocal about abuse allegations in their defense of Tan.

"In this case ... defense counsel extensively documented Defendant's abusive household while he was growing up," Scullin wrote.

Tan, 26, is now incarcerated in the medium-security Ray Brook federal prison about 7 miles west of Lake Placid in New York.

In his ruling, Scullin noted that he could have sentenced Tan to significantly more time — to upward of 30 years — under advisory sentencing guidelines but he instead sentenced Tan to 20 years.

"The Court came to this conclusion at least partially because defense counsel focused on Defendant's mental health as a mitigating factor," Scullin wrote.

More: Bombshell details revealed in Charlie Tan's own words. Here's what we know now.

More: 'I knew I had killed him.' Charlie Tan admits to killing his dad in bid to vacate sentence

The criminal case against Tan has been circuitous, with a trial on a murder charge ending with a stalemated jury, then a judge dismissing the murder count after deciding there was not sufficient evidence for the charge. An appellate court later ruled that then-state Supreme Court Justice James Piampiano's decision to dismiss the case was wrong and legally unsound, but the murder charge could not be reinstated.

In 2018,Tan pleaded guilty to tricking a friend into purchasing the shotgun Tan wielded to kill his father. Scullin sentenced Tan to 20 years for the weapons purchase. Scullin ruled that Tan had clearly used the gun to kill his father, thus allowing for the severity of the sentence. At sentencing, Tan did not admit to the homicide.

More: We know details of 911 calls from Charlie Tan's home. They aren't what you think

In his 2019 bid to have his sentence reduced, Tan for the first time confessed to shooting his father in the face with a shotgun blast, as his father sat behind a desk.

The request for a reduced sentence contended that there was excessive proof that Tan's father, Liang "Jim" Tan, was abusive and a threat to Charles Tan's mother. This evidence should have been more strenuously used for Tan's sentencing, according to Joel Rudin, Tan's current lawyer, who unsuccessfully argued the bid for a reduced sentence.

Rudin, a New York City lawyer, said he was disappointed with the ruling and will talk to Tan about pursuing an appeal.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com or at 585-258-2479. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Charlie Tan's prison sentence will not be reduced, judge rules

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man prompts standoff at Coweta County motel after shooting woman several times, deputies say

    Deputies say the man spent 20 to 30 minutes locked inside another motel room before they arrested him.

  • Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Scheduled To Start In June

    Eric Holder, the man accused of fatally shooting the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, will finally stand trial after multiple delays. According to the Los Angeles Criminal Court, it is set to start on June 2. The hearing will be at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. In addition, a readiness hearing (also known as a settlement conference) is scheduled for May 19.

  • Garbage truck crashes into front of home, damages several cars in Stowe Township

    A garbage truck has crashed into a home and damaged several other vehicles in Stowe Township.

  • The 'jockstrap' that revolutionised women's sports

    The sports bra is honoured as a serious invention. The women behind its creation are chuffed.

  • Ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe should serve 20 years for bribery conviction, federal prosecutors recommend

    Federal prosecutors say former Norfolk sheriff Bob McCabe should serve 20 years in prison for what they describe in court documents as “a monumental betrayal of public trust.” But defense attorney James Broccoletti says even “a short sentence may be a death sentence” for McCabe. He’s asking that the 64-year-old serve five years behind bars after his conviction on 11 bribery and corruption ...

  • Monument proposed for Westinghouse, Mansfield manufacturing history

    "Providing a monument in a small way for all of us to remember the history and how we came through it, like a symbolic doorway," Kime said Tuesday.

  • Suspect hospitalized in Phoenix police shooting

    Suspect hospitalized in Phoenix police shooting near 5th St and Bell Road. This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for the latest updates.

  • Chef Mario Batali opts for non-jury trial in sexual misconduct case

    Celebrity chef Mario Batali has waived his right to a jury trial and is choosing to have a judge decide his fate in his sexual misconduct case. Batali pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery in 2019.

  • Mansfield man suspected in shooting death of Columbus man arrested in Phoenix

    U.S. Marshals Tuesday arrested Michael Childress of Mansfield, a suspect in the murder of a Columbus, Ohio, man, at an address in Arizona.

  • Wenders making a film about fancy public restrooms in Japan

    Wim Wenders is making a film about high-end public toilets in Japan that will have what the renowned German director calls “social meaning” about people in modern cities. The facilities were designed by leading architects including Kengo Kuma and Tadao Ando, with the idea that a pleasant public restroom could counter the common expectation it had to be filthy, filled with graffiti or associated with crime.

  • No quiet retirement for Philippines' Duterte when Marcos takes over presidency

    A quiet retirement for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely when he makes way for successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but efforts to put him on trial for thousands of killings in his "war on drugs" appear unlikely to prosper. Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, helped get Marcos elected by agreeing to be his vice presidential running mate, allowing the son of the late dictator to tap her father's huge support to seal a comeback for the disgraced Marcos dynasty. Though there has been no formal quid-pro-quo, political experts say it is unlikely Marcos would risk burning crucial bridges by allowing the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Duterte over the alleged execution-style killings in his war on drugs.

  • This self-tanner gives me a natural-looking glow in just 1 hour

    Plus, my tan lasts lasts about a week.

  • Hammocks homeowners revolt over massive HOA fee hikes. They’re pushing to recall board.

    The Hammocks, a sprawling planned community that once epitomized the allure of West Kendall as a peaceful, affordable place worth the enervating commute, is in rebellion.

  • Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Speaks Out (Again) on Zac Efron Dating Rumors

    Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith has responded to rumours that she's dating Zac Efron, after the pair were pictured together in December.

  • As Metallica plays 'Enter Sandman,' a concertgoer gives birth

    The electric guitar overpowered the crowd, a sea of lolling tongues and hands in devil's horns. Lights flashed and music blared as Metallica's frontman sang about nightmares and beasts under the bed. It was during the band's Saturday encore in Curitiba, Brazil, that Luan Figueiró entered the world. The soundtrack during his debut: "Enter Sandman," one of the heavy metal band's biggest hits.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Po

  • Runaway Guard Killed Herself as Cops Chased Her and Inmate

    Lauderdale County SheriffAlabama jail guard Vicky White fatally shot herself as she and escaped murder suspect Casey White were being chased by law enforcement in Indiana on Monday, ending an extraordinary 11 days on the run that captivated the nation.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour drive from the Florence, Alabama, lockup the pair had vanished from.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White’s former boss, told re

  • Casey White Reveals What He and Jail Guard Lover Did During 11 Days on the Run

    Lauderdale CountyCasey White, the dangerous murder inmate who bolted from an Alabama prison with his jailer, has told detectives that the lovebirds spent most of their time on the run holed up in a cheap Indiana motel and plotting where to go next.Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, were captured on Monday night after a dramatic police chase in Evansville, Indiana, just a five-hour drive from the Florence prison they absconded from 11 days ea

  • Watch: Cops Pull Mortally Wounded Guard on the Lam From Flipped Cadillac After Hunting Down Prison Lovers

    Evansville County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement officers in Indiana warned each other about the gun Vicky White had in her hand as they discussed how to retrieve her from her flipped vehicle, according to footage of the incident released by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday.In one video, officers on the scene crouch in the grassy ditch by the overturned Cadillac, minutes after a U.S. Marshal rammed it, ending both a short police chase and White’s 11-day stint on the run with a mu

  • Brink’s driver used clear lunch bag to steal more than $1 million from banks, feds say

    Those bags are issued to workers so that lunch and personal belongings can be seen by surveillance, officials said.

  • Vermont Trust-Fund Kid Accused of Killing Mom at Sea to Inherit Family Estate

    Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via GettyWhen Linda Carman accepted an offer from her 22-year-old son to set out on what she believed would be a pleasant mom-and-son fishing trip in September 2016, she couldn’t have known how it would all go horrifically wrong. The vessel sank and Linda disappeared at sea, leaving her son, Nathan, to float adrift on a life raft for eight days before he was rescued, professing that he was grief-stricken and had nothing to do with the tragic accident.Federal auth