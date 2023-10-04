Federal judge rejects Krop's second motion seeking dismissal of charges

Oct. 3—A federal judge on Saturday denied a machine gun business owner's request to file a second motion to dismiss his charges, court records show.

"This Court cannot allow parties to have multiple bites at the apple and effectively manage the hundreds of cases on its docket," U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher wrote in her order.

Robert Krop, co-owner of the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest, filed multiple motions in May, totaling 107 pages.

One motion asked Gallagher to dismiss his charges, and it was denied in June.

He and his attorney, Dan Cox, were asking the court to grant him a second opportunity to ask that his charges be dismissed.

Krop was federally indicted alongside Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in April on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.

Krop was additionally charged with one count of illegal possession of machine guns.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges, and are being tried separately after Gallagher ordered their joint trial to be severed.

Gallagher said in her order that she addressed the "myriad arguments" in the filing of more than 100 pages with three separate orders issued in and out of court.

"Now that the case is proceeding and Mr. Krop is learning more about the facts and Government's arguments, he seeks to file a second motion to dismiss to hone some of the arguments he chose to present at a very early stage of the litigation," she wrote.

In the recent filings asking for a second motion to dismiss, Cox argued that the charges were violating Krop's constitutional rights and that Krop did not commit any wrongdoing.

Krop followed all Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives requirements, which are vague, Cox argued.

Federal prosecutors opposed Krop's motion, saying Cox was offering no new arguments.

Gallagher sided in her order with the prosecution, saying she saw nothing in Krop's new motion that would alter her original decision.

According to the indictment, between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted "law letters" expressing the Frederick County Sheriff's Office's interest in seeing demonstrations of various machine guns.

Prosecutors said Jenkins signed those letters, which were then sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with an application to allow The Machine Gun Nest to obtain the requested machine guns for law enforcement demonstrations.

The ATF approved the transfer of the requested machine guns to the shooting range, the indictment said, but the demonstrations never happened.

Krop has said in court filings that he contacted Jenkins to set up demonstrations.

Krop rented out the machine guns to the public, prosecutors said. Additionally, Jenkins told ATF agents that he signed the law letters to help Krop and his business, they said.

A hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 19 in which Gallagher will hear additional arguments on whether the court should release grand jury minutes and witness testimony.

This motion was made by Jenkins, and Krop supported it.

