Federal judge revives Donald Trump gag order in election conspiracy case days after a New York judge fined him

WASHINGTON − A federal judge reinstated a gag order against Donald Trump to restrict his comments about court staff, prosecutors and potential witnesses before his trial on charges he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's order late Sunday came days after a New York judge fined Trump $10,000 for a second violation of a gag order in his trial on damages for years of real-estate fraud the judge ruled he committed. The New York judge had previously fined Trump $5,000.

The gag orders illustrate how judges can impose penalties against Trump before verdicts in a half-dozen criminal and civil cases he faces while campaigning for president in 2024. Trump's lawyers have appealed the federal order, but the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals hasn't scheduled arguments in the case yet.

Trump said in post Sunday on Truth Social the Biden administration “took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech."

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Chutkan had ordered Trump on Oct. 16 not to comment about court staff, prosecutors or witnesses in her case. But she suspended the order Friday while he appeals her decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

During the suspension, Trump commented on social media about former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team argued that Trump's history of targeting perceived adversaries with "disparaging and inflammatory comments" poses "a grave threat to the very notion of a fair trial based on the facts and the law." Previous Trump posts the judge cited accused Smith of being "deranged" and a "thug," and suggested the former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff could be punished with "death" for alleged misconduct.

Prosecutors cited examples of people "threatened or harassed" after Trump attacks them with statements. Chutkan ruled that Trump "simply fails to acknowledge it."

"Your honor, that's totally irrelevant," Trump lawyer John Lauro told Chutkan during a hearing on the restrictions.

Chutkan quoted distinctions about her order to illustrate the "targeting" of people she ruled was impermissible.

In an Oct. 20 post, Trump criticized the Biden administration and called his trials "corrupt," which Chutkan ruled was permissible. But the Meadows post on Oct. 24, when her gag order was suspended, was impermissible.

The statement accused Meadows of potentially "unfavorable testimony as a 'lie'" and attacked him as "a weakling" and "a coward," which could be interpreted as an attempt to influence or prevent his testimony, Chutkan ruled.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Federal judge revives gag order against Donald Trump, which he appealed