Federal judge rules Kenneth Walker's lawsuit against ex-LMPD officers can move forward

A federal judge has refused to dismiss Kenneth Walker's civil lawsuit against the four ex-Louisville Metro Police Officers involved in serving a search warrant that led to the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Walker, Taylor's boyfriend who fired a single shot that hit then-LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly during the March 2020 raid, is seeking punitive and compensatory damages.

U.S. District Court Judge David J. Hale denied motions to dismiss Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankinson, Myles Cosgrove and Mattingly, all of whom are being sued in their individual capacities since they're no longer employed by LMPD.

Walker's claims assert his rights were violated when officers obtained and approved the "materially false" search warrant; failed to announce before they entered Taylor's apartment; and used excessive and unreasonable force. The fourth claim is that LMPD's policies, customs and practices led to these violations.

The judge also ruled that Maj. Kimberly Burbrink, Lt. Jerry Huckleberry, Sgt. Luke Phan — all of whom had supervisory roles in the incident — would be removed as defendants from the lawsuit.

Louisville Metro Government's request to dismiss the fourth claim — that its policies and practices led to Walker's deprivation of rights — was denied.

Detective Kelly Goodlett, one of the officers to ask the Shively Police Department whether packages for Jarmacus Glover — the subject of the investigation — were being delivered to Taylor's apartment, is still being sued for her involvement in the production of the search warrant, but has been taken off the other three claims.

Hale in his decision said Walker put forth "sufficient factual allegations" that Goodlett knew Jaynes's affidavit was false and "at a minimum" knowingly acquiesced in its submission.

Lt. Shawn Hoover, Detective Tony James, Detective Michael Nobles and Officer Michael Campbell, all of whom helped serve the search warrant the night Taylor was killed, are being sued for failure to announce and for using excessive force during the raid, despite a request for dismissal.

All discovery in the case is on hold temporarily pending a hearing at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lanny Kind.

